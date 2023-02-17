Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.
Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.
NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture’s not published, please keep sending them in!
First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.
Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.
Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.
Letaba. Photographer: Jacky du Plessis
Cleared for landing – two male burchell’s sandgrouse approach the waterhole at Mpayathutlwa Pan, Mabuasehube, Botswana. Photographer: Jacky du Plessis
‘Not magic but overnight’ – termite mushrooms from an abandoned termite nest outside my front door. Rustenburg. Photographer: Dave Starley
Two pots of gold in the hills above Wakkerstroom. Photographer: John Thomdon
Seeking shelter. As storm Helios makes landfall in Malta on 9 Feb 2023. Triq id-Dejqa, Valletta, Malta. Photographer: Dr Jozef Kriek III
Early Morning Stretch. Photographer:Colin Thomas Brown
Early morning mist in Sea Point. Photographer Jimmy Marriott
2023-02-17, Cape of storms, Cape Hangklip in early morning with cloud, wind and rain. Photographer: Martin Etsebeth
Portland Bill Lighthouse UK. Photographer: Vicki Street
Colour me beautiful. Photographer: Richard Cullis
Early Morning. Constantia Corner near de Villiers. Photographer: Nick Bowles
Lion at night, Thuli block, Botswana, 2017. Photographer: Lauren Clifford-Holmes
Pied Kingfisher skimming the water, seen at LIV Children’s Village, Hazelmere, KZN. Photographer: Ronnie Herr
A midnight sip. Photographer: Lex van Vught
Misty Cliffs – Scarborough Cape Peninsula. Photographer: Neville Lance
Misty winter morning in Villiersdorp. Photographer: David Bradley
“A giant ice heart sparkles on Diamond Beach, where chunks of the melting Breiðamerkurjökull glacier lie strewn along black volcanic sand of this remote Icelandic coastline before setting off to sea.”
Photographer: Elizabeth Meinert
Mankwe Dam, Pilanesberg National Park. Photographer: Alan Samuels
he Roche Towers dominating a winter (February 2023) sunset in Basel, Switzerland. My view as I read Daily Maverick. Photographer: Alexandra Scholtz
A vlei one misty morning near Wakkerstroom. Photographer: F. D. Rubin