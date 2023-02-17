Business Maverick

Business Maverick

European Gas Falls Below €50 as Historic Energy Crisis Recedes

European Gas Falls Below €50 as Historic Energy Crisis Recedes
An employee walks past gas pipes at the Radeland 2 compressor station, operated by Gascade Gastransport GmbH, on the European Gas Pipeline Link (EUGAL) in Radeland, Germany, on Monday, Jan. 9 2023. Energy costs have been a key driver of inflation, and unexpectedly low demand is easing the burden on consumers and sparking optimism among European authorities. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
17 Feb 2023
0

European natural gas futures slumped below €50 a megawatt-hour for the first time in 17 months as the region’s worst energy crisis in decades recedes, but with signs that further price declines are unlikely. 

Prices have plunged by more than 80% from their August peak when Russia’s gas cuts hit Europe with about $1 trillion in costs, hammering the region’s economy and pushing inflation to the highest in decades. Now, the continent is seeing a sharp turnaround as relatively mild weather, efforts to reduce energy consumption and strong inflows of liquefied natural gas from the US to Qatar take the edge off.

Falling From Peak | Europe's gas benchmark fell more than 80% from record

However, analysts question whether the decline in prices will persist much further. With the end of winter approaching and heating demand receding, lower prices could make gas more economical for power generation in Europe than alternatives such as coal.

“Gas prices have fallen into the fuel-switching range suggesting that it is now more profitable to run the highest efficiency gas plants in comparison to the lowest efficiency coal plants,” said Stefan Ulrich, an analyst at BloombergNEF.

Profitability of Gas-Power Plants Vs Coal in Germany Starts to Improve | Profitability comparing a 36% efficiency coal plant vs a 49% efficient gas plant in Germany in March

Demand is also picking up from India to China. Prices could rise if there’s extended cold weather before the end of winter or if there are supply disruptions. Carbon prices have rallied as well, while the slump in gas prices have brought the fuel within touching distance of the oil price.

Read More:

“We’re getting to a level where the downside is probably more limited whereas still there’s clearly upside, particularly if you get the strong economic growth in China,” Steve Hill, executive vice president for energy marketing at Shell Plc, said in a presentation on Thursday. “We are clearly approaching that range.”

Benchmark front-month futures dropped as much as 6.2% to €48.78 a megawatt-hour, the lowest intraday level since Aug. 31, 2021. The contract has lost about 35% so far this year, but is still about double the usual levels for this time of year.

For now, high storage levels are providing a buffer for Europe, a sign of optimism that the region can make it through this winter and next. With most of usual Russian gas volumes now absent, European nations appear to have adjusted with ample replacement options.

Germany utility Uniper SE  — which was rescued by the government last year after the energy crisis put it on the brink of collapse — said on Friday that it will overcome the problems generated by Russian gas cuts by 2024 at the latest, with high costs for replacing the lost volumes remaining an issue.

Recent price declines have helped the company to significantly reduce its losses, though it still recorded negative adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of €10.9 billion for 2022.

Northwest Europe’s LNG futures fell to $15.25 per million British thermal units on Thursday, the lowest since the contract started trading on ICE in early December. A similar price level for Asian spot LNG could prompt buyers in China to potentially return to the market, said Tobias Davis, head of LNG for Asia at brokerage Tullet Prebon.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

BREAKING: UCT to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

BREAKING: UCT to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
V&A Waterfront: consuming itself, a greedy bite at a time
TGIFood

V&A Waterfront: consuming itself, a greedy bite at a time
Malaria-carrying mosquitoes move deeper into southern Africa — and the climate crisis could be to blame
Africa

Malaria-carrying mosquitoes move deeper into southern Africa — and the climate crisis could be to blame
Mother City megalopolis — Cape Town prepares for a massive growth spurt
South Africa

Mother City megalopolis — Cape Town prepares for a massive growth spurt
Russia may have lost half of its main battle tanks; Israel to help with missile warning system
Ukraine Crisis

Russia may have lost half of its main battle tanks; Israel to help with missile warning system

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
South Africa

Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
Smoke, Mirrors: Naval Exercise Mosi II is a Potemkin village
South Africa

Smoke, Mirrors: Naval Exercise Mosi II is a Potemkin village
Mother City megalopolis — Cape Town prepares for a massive growth spurt
South Africa

Mother City megalopolis — Cape Town prepares for a massive growth spurt
DMRE’s cadastre disaster — at least another year in the dark on mining rights
South Africa

DMRE’s cadastre disaster — at least another year in the dark on mining rights
Minister’s Got A Brand New Bag
South Africa

Minister’s Got A Brand New Bag

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.