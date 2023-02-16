South Africa

Tales of Crime & Redemption — Season 12, Episode 53

Tales of Crime & Redemption — Season 12, Episode 53
By Street Talk
16 Feb 2023
In this short film, Capetonians tell of their paths of revenge after the senseless murder of their children or loved ones.

“A bullet hasn’t got a name or an address,” says Allan Rehbok, founder of the Healing Waters Community organisation. In this short film, Capetonians tell of their paths of revenge after the senseless murder of their children or loved ones. The participants discuss how gangsterism, the Numbers gangs, drugs, illegal guns and police corruption weave a web of crime on the Cape Flats. 

They also share how they now strive for positive change through local organisations such as the Healing Waters Community and Manenberg Safety Forum. Also, meet the man who calls himself a “mix masala”, and his story of being adopted and changing his “race” status when he had to go to prison.

Tales of Crime & Redemption

 

This film was produced by Street Talk TV, a groundbreaking television and film series aired weekly on community television and on YouTube. In 15-minute films, we capture and expose the lived realities and uncensored views of South Africans.  

Street Talk TV, a non-profit organisation, was launched in 2008. For more than 600 searchable films and our latest news, visit us at www.streettalktv.com, https://web.facebook.com/StreetTalkSA/ & https://www.youtube.com/@StreetTalkSA  

Disclaimer: Street Talk TV encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the series — Street Talk TV — are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

