Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In images: High style at the cathedral, as attendees celebrate the late great Dame Vivienne Westwood

In images: High style at the cathedral, as attendees celebrate the late great Dame Vivienne Westwood
British club promoter Philip Sallon attends the memorial service for Dame Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral in London, Britain, 16 February 2023. Dame Vivienne died on 29 December 2022. EPA-EFE/BERESFORD HODGE
By Maverick Life Editors
16 Feb 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

British former model Lorraine Pascale (L) and British Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful attend the memorial service for Dame Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral in London, Britain, 16 February 2023. Dame Vivienne died on 29 December 2022. EPA-EFE/BERESFORD HODGE

British artist Daniel Lismore (L) attends the memorial service for Dame Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral in London, Britain, 16 February 2023. Dame Vivienne died on 29 December 2022. EPA-EFE/BERESFORD HODGE

British designer Dame Zandra Rhodes (L) attends the memorial service for Dame Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral in London, Britain, 16 February 2023. Dame Vivienne died on 29 December 2022. EPA-EFE/BERESFORD HODGE

British actor Helena Bonham Carter (L) attends the memorial service for Dame Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral in London, Britain, 16 February 2023. Dame Vivienne died on 29 December 2022. EPA-EFE/BERESFORD HODGE

Bob Geldof attends the memorial service for Dame Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral in London, Britain, 16 February 2023. Dame Vivienne died on 29 December 2022. EPA-EFE/BERESFORD HODGE

French actor Farida Khelfa attends the memorial service for Dame Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral in London, Britain, 16 February 2023. Dame Vivienne died on 29 December 2022. EPA-EFE/BERESFORD HODGE

The Order of Service at the memorial service for Dame Vivienne Westwood at Southwark Cathedral in London, Britain, 16 February 2023. Dame Vivienne died on 29 December 2022. EPA-EFE/BERESFORD HODGE

Masked revellers parade through the streets during the carnival season in Lucerne, Switzerland, 16 February 2023. EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER

Masked revellers parade through the streets during the carnival season in Lucerne, Switzerland, 16 February 2023. EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER

Masked revellers parade through the streets during the carnival season in Lucerne, Switzerland, 16 February 2023. EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER

Costumed revelers celebrate the traditional ‘Weiberfastnacht’ (Women’s Carnival Day or Fat Thursday) carnival in Cologne, Germany, 16 February 2023. The Thursday of the ‘Old Wives’ heralds the beginning of the street carnival. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Members of the Dutch search and rescue team USAR arrive at Eindhoven Air Base, the Netherlands, 16 February 2023. The team rescued twelve people in the Turkish region of Hatay after strong earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria on 06 February, leaving more than 41,000 people dead. EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR

A model presents a creation of the ‘Pedro Del Hierro’ collection during the Madrid Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, 16 February 2023. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid (MBFWM) runs from 16 to 19 February 2023. EPA-EFE/J. J. Guillen

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada from the Autum/Winter 2023-2024 collection at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, 16 February 2023. The MBFW Madrid presents Fall/Winter 2023/24 collections until 19 February. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

People wait to get aid materials after a powerful earthquake in Samandag, Turkey, 16 February 2023. More than 41,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

A child’s bicycle stands at a balcony of a damaged building following a powerful earthquake in Nurdagi district of Gaziantep, Turkey, 16 February 2023. More than 41,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Bank customers burn tires in front of BBAC Bank during a protest organized by Depositors’ Outcry, in Badaro neighborhood Beirut, Lebanon, 16 February 2023. Bank customers protest against the continuous closure of banks and against unofficial restrictions on cash withdrawals and the deterioration of economic conditions in the country. The currency was trading on the parallel market at 80,000 against the dollar on 16 February, more than five times the 15,000 official rate. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Israeli military demolish the house of Palestinian Muhammed al-Jabari, in the West Bank city of Hebron, 16 February 2023. Al-Jabari carried out a shooting attack on 29 October 2022, against Israeli settlers from the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba near Hebron, that killed one Israeli settler and wounded several before he was shot dead. EPA-EFE/WISAM AL HASHLAMOUN

Ukrainian military personal undergo combat training in a trench with British troops from 11 Security Force Assistance Brigade at an undisclosed location in England, Britain, 16 February 2023. The latest group of volunteers will mark the 10,000th Ukrainian recruit to be trained under the UK’s support programme, which includes instruction in weapons handling, battlefield first aid, fieldcraft, patrol tactics and the Law of Armed Conflict. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Reed is harvested as a wildlife habitat management measure on the shores of Lake Balaton in Balatonszemes, southwestern Hungary, 16 February 2023. There are 1,200 hectares of reed around the lake, a third or a quarter of which needs to be cut each winter in order to propagate its rejuvenation, as well as for water quality protection purposes. Common reed plays an important role in the ecosystem of Balaton, and the wetland management authorities in charge of habitat monitoring prepare a reed classification map every five years in an attempt to preserve the lake’s declining reed habitat, which is protected by law since 2000. EPA-EFE/Tamas Vasvari DM/ ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
South Africa

Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Reshuffle ‘nanny Cabinet’, fire non-performing ministers and stop ‘mega-Presidency’, Scopa chairperson tells Ramaphosa
Seri to file court papers against Operation Dudula over evictions of Joburg disabled immigrants 
Maverick News

Seri to file court papers against Operation Dudula over evictions of Joburg disabled immigrants 
Ramaphosa chides ‘merchants of despair’ and reiterates priorities of ending rolling blackouts, corruption and joblessness
Maverick News

Ramaphosa chides ‘merchants of despair’ and reiterates priorities of ending rolling blackouts, corruption and joblessness
Smoke, Mirrors: Naval Exercise Mosi II is a Potemkin village
South Africa

Smoke, Mirrors: Naval Exercise Mosi II is a Potemkin village

TOP READS IN SECTION

No money, no bullets – the unenviable lot of the BEE Sheriff
Maverick Life

No money, no bullets – the unenviable lot of the BEE Sheriff
Sony World Photography National Awards 2023
Maverick Life

Sony World Photography National Awards 2023
Rietbron: Splendid isolation in a lovingly restored dusty Karoo village
Maverick Life

Rietbron: Splendid isolation in a lovingly restored dusty Karoo village
Why mourning a pet can be harder than grieving for a person
Maverick Life

Why mourning a pet can be harder than grieving for a person
Five reasons you should take a turn around the Investec Cape Town Art Fair this year
Maverick Life

Five reasons you should take a turn around the Investec Cape Town Art Fair this year

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.