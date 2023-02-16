The South African Gunowners' Association says it is committed to promoting the safety of all South Africans, not just those who choose to exercise their constitutional right to own a firearm. (Photo: Unsplash)

I feel it is my duty to address the recent claims by Adèle Kirsten regarding gun violence in South Africa. While it is important to acknowledge the very real issue of violent crime in our country, it is equally important to ensure that the information presented is accurate and does not mislead the public.

Read in Daily Maverick: “30 people die by the gun every day in SA – it’s time to stop the violence”

The available statistics can be easily skewed to suit specific agendas. Kirsten claims that 30 people are killed per day by gunshot, but we believe the actual number is lower than that.

According to recent rankings by Wisevoter, drawing on the latest statistics from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and The Lancet’s Global Burden of Disease study, South Africa has a murder rate of 34.4 per 100,000 people, which includes 16.95 deaths by stabbing and 4.87 by gunshot per 100,000 people. This means that while gun homicides are a serious issue, they are not the most common means of homicide in our country. Knives and other weapons are more prolific than gun homicides, and should not be overlooked.

Furthermore, Kirsten’s decision to use the tragic death of a celebrity to push her own agenda is not only disrespectful to the deceased and their loved ones, but it also undermines the very serious issue of violent crime in South Africa. Thousands of people are murdered in our country each year, and their deaths are not on the radar of the media or in public discourse. We must remember that every victim of violent crime is someone’s loved one, and their loss is felt deeply by those left behind.

At the South African Gunowners’ Association (Saga), we are committed to promoting the safety of all South Africans, not just those who choose to exercise their constitutional right to own a firearm. We understand that the issue of violent crime in our country is complex, and requires a comprehensive approach that takes into account all the factors that contribute to it.

We also understand that many South Africans feel powerless in the face of violent crime, and that the criminal justice system is often unable to provide the justice they deserve.

It is time for us to come together as a nation and address violent crime in a meaningful and productive way. We cannot afford to be misled by inaccurate information or allow ourselves to be divided by those who seek to exploit tragedy for their own gain. We must stand together and work towards a safer and more just South Africa for all.

It is undeniable that South Africa has a high rate of violent crime, with a murder rate that is among the highest in the world. However, it is important to examine the causes of this violence and not simply blame guns as the sole cause. Kirsten’s claim that gun violence is the primary cause of murder in South Africa is not supported by the facts.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Studies have shown that poverty, inequality, unemployment and poor education are among the primary drivers of violence in the country. They create an environment in which crime can thrive, and it is this environment that needs to be addressed to reduce the levels of violence.

It is also important to note that while gun ownership is legal in South Africa, it is highly regulated. To legally own a gun one must undergo accredited training, apply for a competency certificate with the SAPS, which involves background checks, and then obtain a licence, all of which takes months. Those law-abiding South Africans who choose to own firearms, use their guns for self-defence, sport shooting or hunting, collecting or for business purposes.

Saga believes that responsible gun ownership is a crucial component of a safe and secure society, and that law-abiding citizens have the right to protect themselves and their families.

We also advocate for stronger and more effective law enforcement and harsher punishments for those who commit violent crimes, regardless of the method used to commit the crime. This includes addressing issues such as corruption within law enforcement, ineffective and underresourced policing, improving the capacity of the justice system to handle cases effectively and improving crime intelligence.

In acknowledging that South Africa does have a high rate of violent crime, it is important to examine the root causes of this violence and not simply blame guns as the sole cause.

At Saga, we stand with the people of South Africa in promoting responsible gun ownership and advocating for a safe and secure society for all. We believe that by working together we can address the root causes of violence in the country and create a better future for all. DM/MC

Damian Enslin is chairperson of the South African Gunowners’ Association.