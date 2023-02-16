Business Maverick
Bitcoin Tops $25,000 as Crypto Looks Past Regulatory Woe
A rally in Bitcoin took the token above $25,000 for the first time since August amid broad gains in crypto markets as investors shook off concerns about a US regulatory clampdown.
A US crackdown on certain crypto products as well as a New York regulator’s move to end issuance of BUSD, the third-largest stablecoin, buffeted digital assets at the start of the week. But they have since extended a rebound from last year’s rout, including a near-50% year-to-date climb in Bitcoin.
The momentum in crypto is likely making speculators close out bearish bets, further propelling the rally, said Cici Lu, founder of Venn Link Partners, a blockchain adviser.
“People forget the free float of Bitcoin can be limited at times and when shorts get squeezed the price just pops,” she said.
Some $64.5 million of short positions in Bitcoin were liquidated on Wednesday, the most in about a month, according to data from Coinglass. The liquidations came alongside a near-9% jump in the token on Feb. 15.
Crypto prices are climbing as global stocks advance. The latter have been boosted by bets that Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes can quell inflation without driving the US into a recession.
The risk for the sanguine mood in global markets is that investors are too complacent about how high rates have to go, as prolonged monetary tightening could damp demand for a variety of assets.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet