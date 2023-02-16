Business Maverick

Bitcoin Tops $25,000 as Crypto Looks Past Regulatory Woe

The Bitcoin and Ether logos on a screen in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Cryptocurrencies have had a harsh 2022 after reaching record highs late last year, buffeted by everything from the Fed's policy tightening to the implosions of the Terra/Luna ecosystem, hedge funds Three Arrows Capital and exchange FTX. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
16 Feb 2023
A rally in Bitcoin took the token above $25,000 for the first time since August amid broad gains in crypto markets as investors shook off concerns about a US regulatory clampdown.

The largest digital asset rose as much as 3.4% to $25,002 as of 10:57 a.m. in New York. Smaller tokens such as Ether, Cardano and Avalanche also pushed higher.

A US crackdown on certain crypto products as well as a New York regulator’s move to end issuance of BUSD, the third-largest stablecoin, buffeted digital assets at the start of the week. But they have since extended a rebound from last year’s rout, including a near-50% year-to-date climb in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin's Prospects | Ichimoku cloud analysis suggests more gains may be ahead

The momentum in crypto is likely making speculators close out bearish bets, further propelling the rally, said Cici Lu, founder of Venn Link Partners, a blockchain adviser.

“People forget the free float of Bitcoin can be limited at times and when shorts get squeezed the price just pops,” she said.

Some $64.5 million of short positions in Bitcoin were liquidated on Wednesday, the most in about a month, according to data from Coinglass. The liquidations came alongside a near-9% jump in the token on Feb. 15.

Crypto prices are climbing as global stocks advance. The latter have been boosted by bets that Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes can quell inflation without driving the US into a recession.

The risk for the sanguine mood in global markets is that investors are too complacent about how high rates have to go, as prolonged monetary tightening could damp demand for a variety of assets.

