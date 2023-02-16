Business Maverick

International Finance

Asia follows Wall Street higher in risk-on rally: markets wrap

Asia follows Wall Street higher in risk-on rally: markets wrap
Traffic passes in front of buildings on Faria Lima Avenue in the financial district of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, 1 September 2022.
By Bloomberg
16 Feb 2023
0

Stocks in Asia rose after US shares climbed and Treasuries sold off as investors weighed fresh data that indicated further Federal Reserve tightening ahead.

Equities in Australia, South Korea, Japan and China gained ground. Hong Kong shares advanced to snap a four-day run of declines as JD.com, Nio and Tencent rose.

Equity futures for US benchmarks also gained after the S&P 500 climbed 0.3% to close at its session high on Wednesday while the Nasdaq 100 ended the day 0.8% higher.

The Australian dollar was flat after initially tumbling on a surprise rise in the jobless rate, indicating higher interest rates are taking a toll on the economy. The news pared an advance in government bond yields. New Zealand yields rose while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were flat after increasing six basis points on Wednesday. The dollar was steady and the yen strengthened.

The gains for US stocks came as investors shrugged off robust economic data that would compel a hawkish Fed response. US retail sales in January jumped by the most in almost two years and homebuilder sentiment rose in February by the most since mid-2020.

The data follows a hotter-than-expected inflation print on Tuesday and comes ahead of US employment data to be released on Thursday that is expected to show an uptick in jobless claims.

The market “is telling us maybe we can keep going as long as inflation is coming down overall and growth is solid”, Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

The rally in risk assets helped propel some of the most speculative corners of the market. A Goldman Sachs Group benchmark of non-profitable tech companies rose 4.4% and is up almost 30% this year. Bitcoin rose further after jumping 8.7% on Wednesday, the most in three months, to reach the highest level since August.

“Everybody is trying to figure out whether this is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime soft landing or if it’s just taking longer before we get a panic recession,” Jerry Braakman, chief investment officer of First American Trust, said in an interview. “That’s why you’re seeing a lot of divergence between bulls and bears.”

Oil futures climbed slightly following a decline on Wednesday after EIA reported that crude inventories rose over 16 million barrels last week. 

Cisco Systems shares rose as much as 10% in late trading after it gave an upbeat revenue prediction that suggested that spending on tech infrastructure is holding up better than expected. Devon Energy fell more than 10% after fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.