A file photo dated 16 October 2007 shows US actress Raquel Welch posing for photographers during a press conference in Valencia, Spain. (Photo: EPA / JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS)

Welch came to the wide attention of moviegoers for her role in the 1966 sci-fi adventure Fantastic Voyage, followed by her iconic appearance later that year in the prehistoric drama One Million Years B.C.

Although Welch had just a few lines of dialogue in B.C., images of her memorable appearance in a fur-skinned bikini made her a bestselling pin-up that transformed her into a global sex symbol.

