Newsdeck

MIGRANCY

At least 73 migrants presumed dead after shipwreck off Libya

At least 73 migrants presumed dead after shipwreck off Libya
The 'Ocean Viking' ship is docked at the port of Marina di Carrara, Italy, 29 January 2023. The 'Ocean Viking' ship of the NGO 'Sos Mediterranee' with 95 migrants onboard rescued off the coast of Libya docked at the port of Marina di Carrara. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO DALLE LUCHE
By Reuters
15 Feb 2023
0

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - At least 73 migrants were reported missing and presumed dead following a shipwreck off the Libyan coast on Tuesday, the official Twitter account of International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on Wednesday.

Seven survivors made it to shore from the boat, which was carrying around 80 people, who had reportedly departed from Qasr Alkayar, east of Tripoli, to head to Europe, the IOM added.

So far, 11 bodies have been retrieved by the Libyan red Crescent and the local police, while the seven survivors are in hospital, the IOM said.

Libya has become a major launching point for migrants seeking to reach Europe via a dangerous route across the desert and over the Mediterranean.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alison Williams and Barbara Lewis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
South Africa

Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
In solving Eskom’s threat to SA’s future, time is not on Ramaphosa’s side — he must act now
South Africa

In solving Eskom’s threat to SA’s future, time is not on Ramaphosa’s side — he must act now
Ukrainians in Cape Town sail yacht close to Russian frigate to protest against naval exercise
Maverick News

Ukrainians in Cape Town sail yacht close to Russian frigate to protest against naval exercise
UCT slams ‘unlawful’ shutdown, moves lectures online – but protesting students double down
Maverick News

UCT slams ‘unlawful’ shutdown, moves lectures online – but protesting students double down
Eastern Cape floods — municipality ignored repeated calls over 23 years to upgrade stormwater drains
Maverick News

Eastern Cape floods — municipality ignored repeated calls over 23 years to upgrade stormwater drains

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ukraine Latest: Russia puts thousands of Ukrainian children in re-education camps
Newsdeck

Ukraine Latest: Russia puts thousands of Ukrainian children in re-education camps
China says US flew high-altitude balloons over its airspace
Newsdeck

China says US flew high-altitude balloons over its airspace
Teen girls report highest levels of distress, sexual violence in a decade, says CDC
Newsdeck

Teen girls report highest levels of distress, sexual violence in a decade, says CDC
I have a picture for you! 5 January - 10 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 5 January – 10 February 2023
New Zealand in rescue mode after Cyclone Gabrielle displaces thousands
Newsdeck

New Zealand in rescue mode after Cyclone Gabrielle displaces thousands

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.