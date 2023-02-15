Business Maverick

International Finance

Asia stocks, US futures fall after hot CPI print: markets wrap

Asia stocks, US futures fall after hot CPI print: markets wrap
A shopper inside a grocery store in San Francisco, California on Monday, 2 May 2022.
By Bloomberg
15 Feb 2023
0

Asian stocks and US equity futures fell on Wednesday as investors weighed hot American inflation data and mixed commentary from central bankers on the outlook for interest rates.

Equity benchmarks in Australia, South Korea, Japan and China fell. The drop for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index pushed it more than 10% below its January peak.

Contracts for the S&P 500 declined after the index ended Tuesday little changed. Nasdaq 100 futures also slid after the gauge, which is more sensitive to higher interest rates, rose 0.7% on Tuesday.

Australian and New Zealand bond yields climbed. The two-year Treasury yield held its gains after adding 10 basis points on Tuesday to touch the highest level since November. The 10-year Treasury benchmark was largely unchanged after falling four basis points in the prior session. 

The moves were driven by US CPI data that showed prices rose more than forecast, and subsequent comments from policy makers.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia president Patrick Harker said the Fed was nearing the point where rates were restrictive enough. “In my view, we are not done yet,” he said. “But we are likely close.”

Harker’s Richmond Fed counterpart Thomas Barkin told Bloomberg TV that the central bank might “have to do more”to fight inflation and Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan said rate increases could last “for a longer period than previously anticipated”. 

“Inflation is still falling, but it’s not falling as quickly as we hoped,” Benjamin Kirby, co-head of investments for Thornburg Investment Management said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “The overall narrative is pretty much intact,” he added. “The Fed is nearing its terminal rate.”

The dollar edged higher and the yen strengthened after weakening over the prior two days. Oil fell for a second day after the announcement that the US was selling more crude from its strategic reserves.

Elsewhere, the People’s Bank of China added more cash into the financial system to meet a rebound in loan demand after the nation eased Covid restrictions. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Sona 2023 Webinar Banner

SONA 2023: What you need to know and how it affects you.

From jobs, energy, grants and graft to tax incentives, youth unemployment and education,​ this is a unique opportunity to have your SONA 2023 questions answered in real-time.

Join Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee and the Head of Project Management​​​​​​​ at the Office of the Presidency Rudi Dicks in an exclusive live webinar on Wednesday, 15 February from 12:00. Join for free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.