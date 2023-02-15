Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Arnault’s LVMH Faces Renewed Tax Scrutiny After Court Loss

Arnault’s LVMH Faces Renewed Tax Scrutiny After Court Loss
Bernard Arnault Photographer: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
15 Feb 2023
0

Billionaire Bernard Arnault’s LVMH lost the latest round in its court battle against French tax officials who raided the luxury-goods firm’s Paris headquarters to gather evidence for a case.

France’s top court on Wednesday overturned a prior ruling that had deemed the 2019 inspections to be unjustified. The Cour de Cassation ordered the Paris court of appeals to reexamine the challenge brought by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE.

Wednesday’s decision revives a probe into suspicions that the firm, controlled by the world’s richest man, may have tried to lower its tax bill by pretending it carried out treasury operations in Belgium rather than France. It’s a boost for French authorities and hints at a low bar for justifying the need to carry out a tax raid.

On Wednesday, the top court ruled that mere presumptions of tax fraud are required to authorize a raid under French law. Contrary to what the court of appeals had stated in its 2020 ruling, judges said there was no need for tax officials to demonstrate that the Belgian unit didn’t have enough staff to carry out its treasury activities.

Read more: Where’s Arnault? Tax Officers in LVMH Raid Asked to See Boss

LVMH said in a statement that the group abides strictly by rules and laws applicable in all the countries where it operates. During a 2020 hearing in the case, an attorney for the company described the evidence-gathering raids as “shockingly disproportionate.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Flooding disaster – see map of all districts affected across South Africa
Maverick News

Flooding disaster – see map of all districts affected across South Africa
Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
South Africa

Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
Scotland first minister Nicola Sturgeon quits, says she is too divisive to win independence
Maverick News

Scotland first minister Nicola Sturgeon quits, says she is too divisive to win independence
In solving Eskom’s threat to SA’s future, time is not on Ramaphosa’s side — he must act now
South Africa

In solving Eskom’s threat to SA’s future, time is not on Ramaphosa’s side — he must act now
Trying to register with Unisa is a ‘nightmare’, say many students
Maverick News

Trying to register with Unisa is a ‘nightmare’, say many students

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
South Africa

Pick n Pay bans barrier bags, Woolworths continues reusable shopping bag push
Rand on the ropes again as reality of permanent rolling blackouts sets in
South Africa

Rand on the ropes again as reality of permanent rolling blackouts sets in
US Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New Accusation
Business Maverick

US Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New Accusation
After the Bell: Mr President, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
South Africa

After the Bell: Mr President, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
After the Bell: The amazing difficulty of getting SA businesses to accept cheap money
South Africa

After the Bell: The amazing difficulty of getting SA businesses to accept cheap money

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.