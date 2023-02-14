TGIFOOD

A BIT OF BITE

What’s cooking today: Sweet & sour pork sosaties

What’s cooking today: Sweet & sour pork sosaties
Tony Jackman’s pork sosaties. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
14 Feb 2023
0

A balance of sweet and sour notes suits pork perfectly. This recipe melds an old South African braai tradition with the sweet and sour concept from Chinese cuisine.

A South African pork sosatie with a sweet sauce that includes apricot jam and some spice is a great braai tradition. This recipe is a variation of that idea, including the use of bell peppers to intersperse with the chunks of lean pork. 

Chinese (or Chinese-American) sweet and sour pork includes pineapple juice and ketchup, and there are neither of those in this, but I did include red wine vinegar and Mrs HS Ball’s chutney, with a hint of good old Worcestershire sauce for a bit of depth. There’s no cornflour in this either, which is essential for Chinese sweet and sour pork.

You can marinate it for a few hours or overnight if you like, or simply whip up the ingredients and use it as a baste.

(Makes 4 sosaties)

Ingredients

Pork fillet sosaties

1 pork fillet, about 700-800 g, trimmed of sinew

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

3 Tbsp Mrs HS Ball’s chutney (any strength)

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp Tabasco sriracha (less if you prefer less heat)

½ tsp garlic salt

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

4 wooden or metal skewers

Method

Carefully remove any sinew from the exterior of the pork fillet. Cut it into cubes and put them in a bowl. Salt lightly and toss.

In a small bowl, mix together the chutney, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, sriracha sauce, garlic salt and black pepper.

Add this to the meat and mix well with a wooden spoon so that the meat is well coated all over. Cover and marinate in a fridge, if not using immediately.

If using wooden skewers, soak them for half an hour in cold water so they do not blacken on the fire.

Remove the seeds from the bell peppers and slice into pieces.

Skewer the cubes of pork, interspersed with the peppers.

Keep any remaining sauce to use as a baste on the fire.

Prepare plenty of hot coals, then spread them out and place the grid fairly high above them, so that the meat does not cook too quickly. Slowish cooking will help you achieve tender, soft meat. Pork toughens easily, even the fillet, so be careful not to overcook them. DM/TGIFood

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Sona 2023 Webinar Banner

SONA 2023: What you need to know and how it affects you.

From jobs, energy, grants and graft to tax incentives, youth unemployment and education,​ this is a unique opportunity to have your SONA 2023 questions answered in real-time.

Join Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee and the Head of Project Management​​​​​​​ at the Office of the Presidency Rudi Dicks in an exclusive live webinar on Wednesday, 15 February from 12:00. Join for free.

Do you come here often?

We know you do. Welcome back! Biscuit, our head of Barketing at DM, wanted to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day. She also wanted to remind you that a healthy relationship requires loyalty and commitment. We know you’re a loyal reader and commitment takes time BUT (because it’s Valentine’s Day) we thought we’d ask the BIG question:

Will you be our Maverick Insider?

We’re committed to making South Africa better but we need our loyal readers’ support to keep going.

Go on, show us some love… 

Join The Cause
Biscuit Valentines Day

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options