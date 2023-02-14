Ukrainian servicemen walk on the road towards their base near the front line in the Donetsk region on 4 February 2023. (Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty Images)

FIGHTING

* The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Russian mortar and artillery fire had struck areas around seven settlements, including Bakhmut, along a line running north and south of the town, as well as other areas also coming under fire.

* Russia said its troops had managed to advance 2 km (1.2 miles) to the west in four days. However, it did not say which part of the long frontline, encompassing several Ukrainian regions in the south and east, had moved.

* Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Russian region of Chechnya, said in an interview on state television Russia had the forces to take the capital Kyiv – from which it was driven back in the early weeks of the war – and that it needed to capture Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv and its main port, Odesa.

* Reuters was not able to independently verify the battlefield reports.

ENERGY

* Ukraine is meeting consumers’ energy needs after carrying out repairs to the power network following the latest wave of Russian air strikes, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said. Galushchenko said emergency repairs had been completed after Russian attacks on Friday that struck energy facilities.

DIPLOMACY

* Nato defence ministers are due to meet in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday.

* Nato plans to increase its targets for munitions stockpiles, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the alliance had completed a survey of remaining stocks.

* Moldova’s president accused Russia of planning to use foreign saboteurs to bring down her country’s leadership, stop it joining the EU and use it in the war against Ukraine. Russia denied last year wanting to intervene in Moldova.

* The United States has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.

* Russia’s foreign spy service said it had received intelligence that the US military was grooming Islamist militants to attack targets in Russia and the former Soviet Union. The agency did not publish the intelligence behind its assertion and Reuters was unable to independently verify it.

*Hungary’s foreign minister visited Minsk to keep “channels of communication open” and push for peace.

*International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said his organisation was not on the wrong side of history after opening the door for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in next year’s Summer Games in Paris.

