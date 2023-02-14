epa10464418 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) scrambles for a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 12 February 2023. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

The NFL said that figure represented a six-year high for its championship game, which this year was broadcast on the Fox TV network FOXA.O and streamed on Fox digital properties and NFL+.

The figures were based on early ratings data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. A final audience tally will be released by Nielsen on Tuesday, the NFL said. Last year, Nielsen reported an average audience of 101 million people for the contest.

The Super Bowl ranks as the most-watched event on U.S. television every year, though viewership has been dwindling since it peaked in 2015.

This year’s matchup featured injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a come-from-behind 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Viewership increased during the halftime show starring pop and R&B superstar Rihanna, averaging 118 million people on TV and digital platforms, the NFL said.

