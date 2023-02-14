Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Biden Says There’s More Work to Do on Inflation as Data Stay Stubbornly High

Biden Says There’s More Work to Do on Inflation as Data Stay Stubbornly High
US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Biden is speaking following a midterm election in which Democrats fared better than expected and avoided a worst-case scenario in Tuesday night's vote as a feared Republican wave failed to materialize.
By Bloomberg
14 Feb 2023
0

US President Joe Biden said there’s more work to do to tame US inflation, after the latest data showed monthly price growth accelerating in line with economists’ forecasts.

Monthly inflation rose 0.5% in January, while so-called core monthly inflation rose 0.4%, each matching estimates from economists. Both readings were the highest since the fall.

Annual inflation was higher than expected at 6.4%, versus a forecast of 6.2% and down slightly from the previous month’s 6.5%. Core annual inflation was 5.6%, compared to an estimate of 5.5%. That’s seven consecutive months of decline in the annual figure, though only barely.

“Inflation in America is continuing to come down, which is good news for families and businesses across the country,” Biden said in a statement Tuesday that sidestepped directly addressing the acceleration in monthly price growth. “There is still more work to do as we make this transition to more steady, stable growth, and there could be setbacks along the way.”

The 6.4% reading was the lowest since late 2021 but was down only a shade from the month prior, stoking fears that inflation’s deceleration will be a long, stubborn journey that forces the Federal Reserve to keep rates elevated or even raise them higher.

Read more: US Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed Hikes

The reading comes as the Fed weighs how many further hikes it will make before any pause, and as Biden braces for a showdown with Republicans over raising the federal debt ceiling. Republicans are demanding spending cuts as a condition of increasing the borrowing cap.

Some Republicans “are threatening to default on the full faith and credit of the U.S., which would raise costs and create economic chaos” in the event of a default, Biden said.

The Treasury Department has begun taking “extraordinary measures” to avoid breaching the debt ceiling, and expects those won’t run out before June at the earliest.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

UCT slams ‘unlawful’ shutdown, moves lectures online – but protesting students double down
Maverick News

UCT slams ‘unlawful’ shutdown, moves lectures online – but protesting students double down
Cape Town mayor says ‘voetsek’ to docked Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor says ‘voetsek’ to docked Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov
Rain-battered provinces record mounting death and destruction as state declares National State of Disaster
Maverick News

Rain-battered provinces record mounting death and destruction as state declares National State of Disaster
Vrede Dairy Project: Legal defence prevents testimony about #GuptaLeaks in Free State corruption trial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: Legal defence prevents testimony about #GuptaLeaks in Free State corruption trial
Rand on the ropes again as reality of permanent rolling blackouts sets in
South Africa

Rand on the ropes again as reality of permanent rolling blackouts sets in

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: Mr President, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
South Africa

After the Bell: Mr President, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
Rand on the ropes again as reality of permanent rolling blackouts sets in
South Africa

Rand on the ropes again as reality of permanent rolling blackouts sets in
Copper-rich Zambia is a breath of fresh air for foreign investors
Africa

Copper-rich Zambia is a breath of fresh air for foreign investors
US Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New Accusation
Business Maverick

US Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New Accusation
Will companies bite at the latest Transnet offer to partner?
DM168

Will companies bite at the latest Transnet offer to partner?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Sona 2023 Webinar Banner

SONA 2023: What you need to know and how it affects you.

From jobs, energy, grants and graft to tax incentives, youth unemployment and education,​ this is a unique opportunity to have your SONA 2023 questions answered in real-time.

Join Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee and the Head of Project Management​​​​​​​ at the Office of the Presidency Rudi Dicks in an exclusive live webinar on Wednesday, 15 February from 12:00. Join for free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.