Barney the purple dinosaur is Mattel’s latest reboot – toys, TV and movies

By Bloomberg
14 Feb 2023
Mattel, coming off a tough year for toymakers, is relaunching the Barney purple dinosaur character for TV screens, theatres and the toy aisle, betting an icon unveiled three decades ago will resonate with today’s parents and kids.

An animated series for preschool kids is set to debut globally in 2024, the toymaker said Monday in a statement. The plans includes books, apparel and accessories, as well as toys and content for YouTube.

Like media companies, Mattel is reaching into its trove of iconic intellectual properties to develop new sales opportunities. A Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie in the title role is scheduled for release this year.

Toymakers Mattel and Hasbro registered lower-than-expected year-end results. The companies cited a tough holiday climate and were coming off a couple years of pandemic-fuelled sales as parents splurged for kids stuck at home.

The original Barney & Friends was introduced on PBS in 1992. The new series will be co-produced by a unit of Corus Entertainment together with Mattel Television.

