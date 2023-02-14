Business Maverick

International Finance

Asian stocks rise ahead of CPI; yen gains on BOJ: markets wrap

Asian stocks rise ahead of CPI; yen gains on BOJ: markets wrap
A pedestrian walks past JPMorgan Chase signage at the company's headquarters in New York on Monday, 8 December 2014. (Photo: Ron Antonelli/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
14 Feb 2023
0

Shares climbed in Asia following a rally on Wall Street as investors positioned for US inflation data after a drop in wage-growth expectations eased some of the concern over rising prices.

Stocks advanced across most of the region, putting an Asia equity gauge on course to snap a two-day losing streak. Shares fluctuated in Hong Kong and on the mainland after an index of US-listed Chinese stocks earlier jumped by the most in almost two weeks. 

The S&P 500 added 1.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.6% after a survey showed Americans drastically reduced their expectations for household income growth amid tighter monetary policy.

The yen held a small advance after the government officially nominated Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor. Bets have increased recently that the BOJ’s yield-curve control and negative-rate policies may be abolished soon under Ueda’s leadership. 

Futures on 10-year bonds edged higher while the benchmark debt targeted by the BOJ was untraded on Tuesday. Earlier, data showed Japan’s economy returned to growth in the three months through to December, while consumption recovered, business spending contracted and inventories dragged down on the economy.

The possibility of a prolonged hiking cycle in Japan will be the swing factor for the market, according to Morgan Stanley strategists John Kalamaras and Wanting Low. “To the extent a BOJ hiking cycle does not materialize, that should help cement JPY’s status as a ‘funding currency’,” they wrote in a note. “We think more conviction is needed though that BOJ’s reaction function will not be altered and hence stay neutral in the meantime.”

A gauge of greenback strength and 10-year US Treasury yields were both little changed. The New Zealand dollar extended a decline after two-year inflation expectations eased.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority bought the local currency for the first time since November to manage its peg to the dollar. Late last week, the Hong Kong dollar touched the weak end of its 7.75-7.85 trading band versus the greenback, increasing the likelihood of government intervention.

US inflation probably accelerated in January to 0.5% from December’s 0.1%, while slowing year on year to 6.2% from 6.5%, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. 

Oil prices, a key inflation component, fell on a report that the Biden administration plans to sell more crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Gold steadied.

Still, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Marko Kolanovic said that investors should be in bonds since “a recession is currently not priced into equity markets”. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson argued that US stocks are ripe for a selloff after prematurely pricing in a pause in Fed rate hikes. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Do you come here often?

We know you do. Welcome back! Biscuit, our head of Barketing at DM, wanted to wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day. She also wanted to remind you that a healthy relationship requires loyalty and commitment. We know you’re a loyal reader and commitment takes time BUT (because it’s Valentine’s Day) we thought we’d ask the BIG question:

Will you be our Maverick Insider?

We’re committed to making South Africa better but we need our loyal readers’ support to keep going.

Go on, show us some love… 

Join The Cause
Biscuit Valentines Day

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.