Newsdeck

HIGH-ALTITUDE OBJECTS

White House says it’s too early to describe the latest two objects downed by fighter jets

A high-altitude balloon, which the US government has stated is Chinese, is seen as it continues its multiday path across the northern United States in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, 4 February 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nell Redmond)
By Bloomberg
13 Feb 2023
0

The White House said it’s too early to characterise the two latest objects shot down by US fighter jets over North America after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they are believed to have been high-altitude balloons. 

One of the objects was downed over Alaska on Friday and the other was brought down over Canada on Saturday, following the highly publicised shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast on February 4.

Schumer said on Sunday that he was briefed the previous night by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Asked on ABC’s “This Week” whether the objects were balloons, Schumer said: “They believe they were, yes. But much smaller than the first one.”

A spokesperson for the National Security Council said the objects didn’t closely resemble and were much smaller than the balloon from China that overflew the US for days. The administration won’t definitively characterise them until the debris is recovered, according to the spokesperson.

(Reporting by Jenny Leonard.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
Our Burning Planet

Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
DM168

The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
After the Bell: Mr President, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
South Africa

After the Bell: Mr President, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts
Maverick News

Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 5 January - 10 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 5 January – 10 February 2023
I have a picture for you! 29 January - 04 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 29 January – 04 February 2023
Social media restricted in Ethiopia after church rift turns violent
Newsdeck

Social media restricted in Ethiopia after church rift turns violent
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Britain seeking more arms against Russia
Newsdeck

Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Britain seeking more arms against Russia
Bill Gates is backing a new window design for buildings
Newsdeck

Bill Gates is backing a new window design for buildings

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.