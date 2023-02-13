Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Scholz’s SPD Crashes to Worst Result Ever in Berlin Election

Scholz’s SPD Crashes to Worst Result Ever in Berlin Election
Members of the Social Democratic party react after the first exit poll results of the Berlin state's repeat elections in Berlin on February 12, 2023. Photographer: John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
13 Feb 2023
0

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats crashed to their worst-ever result in Berlin, failing to win an election in the German capital for the first time since 1999 as the conservative Christian Democrats surged to victory.

The CDU took 28.2% of the vote in the regional election, compared with 18% in 2021, according to preliminary results with all precincts reporting. Support for the SPD, led by Mayor Franziska Giffey, slumped to 18.4% from 21%, leaving the Social Democrats tied with the Green party, which slipped from 19% in 2021.

Although the outcome will be seen as a triumph for the Christian Democrats — and its main candidate Kai Wegner — it won’t necessarily lead to a CDU-led coalition. Wegner lacks the support of other parties he would need to lead any viable city government.

If Giffey fails to hold on to power, she could be replaced by the Greens’ top Berlin lawmaker, Bettina Jarasch, in the current three-way coalition with the Left party.

“We ran with the clear message that we want Berlin to work,” Wegner told jubilant supporters in Berlin, adding that he planned to hold coalition talks in the coming days.

“It’s our task now — and the voters have given us this — to form a stable government, a government that works together in a trusting way,” he said. “We want to form a government that really gets down to business, that solves the problems that Berlin has.”

Giffey was appointed to run the German capital after narrowly winning the regional vote held in September 2021 on the same day as the most-recent national election swept Scholz into the chancellery. Due to irregularities including missing voting slips and logistical problems, a repeat was ordered by Berlin’s top court.

She ran a lackluster campaign which lacked a convincing plan to solve one of the city’s most urgent problems: the dearth of affordable housing. Wegner was also able to tap into public outrage over violent scenes on New Year’s Eve with a strong message on security and law of order.

“This result shows that the Berliners are not satisfied with how things currently are,” a grim-looking Giffey said on ARD television. She did not rule out continuing in office but said the full results must be known first before any decisions are taken.

The Greens’ Jarasch said that the ruling three parties retained a clear majority and that the party favored continuing the alliance with the SPD and the Left — ideally under her leadership.

The SPD’s catastrophic performance will be seen as a blow to Scholz, who has come in for criticism at home and abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine over a perceived lack of strong leadership and apparent reluctance to get military assistance to the government in Kyiv as fast as possible.

The Social Democrats have been trailing the conservative CDU/CSU alliance at the national level since around the middle of last year, polls show. However, Scholz’s personal approval rating is still significantly higher than any of the main opposition figures, including Friedrich Merz, the chairman of the Christian Democratic Union.

Scholz’s Free Democrat coalition partners at the federal level looked set to crash out of the Berlin state parliament, with projections showing their support had slumped to below the 5% threshold. The far-right AfD gained support compared with 2021, rising to 9% from 8%.

That could create problems for the chancellor as FDP Chairman Christian Lindner, who is also the finance minister, will likely be less willing to compromise as their alliance with the Greens attempts to push through its agenda.

The national vote in Berlin must also be repeated but only at about a fifth of the city’s 2,257 polling stations, according to a decision by Bundestag lawmakers in November. No date has been set pending possible court challenges.

There are three more regional elections in Germany this year — in the city state of Bremen on May 14 and in Bavaria and Hesse on October 8. The next national election is due in the fall of 2025.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
Our Burning Planet

Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
DM168

The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
After the Bell: Mr President, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
South Africa

After the Bell: Mr President, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts
Maverick News

Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 5 January - 10 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 5 January – 10 February 2023
I have a picture for you! 29 January - 04 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 29 January – 04 February 2023
Social media restricted in Ethiopia after church rift turns violent
Newsdeck

Social media restricted in Ethiopia after church rift turns violent
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Britain seeking more arms against Russia
Newsdeck

Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Britain seeking more arms against Russia
Bill Gates is backing a new window design for buildings
Newsdeck

Bill Gates is backing a new window design for buildings

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.