epa10464324 Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 12 February 2023. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

By Lisa Richwine

Dressed in a hot pink jumpsuit, Rihanna sang as the platform gradually lowered to the ground at the stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She was surrounded by dozens of dancers dressed in white.

It was the 34-year-old Grammy winner’s first stage performance in five years. Her last album, “Anti,” was released in 2016.

The Super Bowl is the music industry’s premiere showcase and has featured top performers including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Prince, Madonna and the Rolling Stones. The telecast usually draws around 100 million viewers in the United States alone.

In the pre-game ceremony, country star Chris Stapleton sang the U.S. national anthem while Oscar-winning “CODA” star Troy Kotsur performed the song in American Sign Language.

Emmy-winning “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn that has become known as the Black national anthem, accompanied by a choir.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)