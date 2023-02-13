Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In images: Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

In images: Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
13 Feb 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 12 February 2023. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
People attend the ‘Waku Experience’ electronic music festival in Caracas, Venezuela 13 February 2023. The festival, featuring Belgian DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, took place in the installations of an aerial base east of Caracas. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
Israelis hold an anti-government rally outside the parliament (Knesset) in Jerusalem, 13 February 2023. Israeli activists are protesting against the newly-formed government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid reports of the government’s intention to reform the judicial system which critics say would weaken the power of the Israeli Supreme Court. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Protesters attend a massive demonstration in front of the Israeli parliament as opposition leaders call for a nationwide strike and protests all over the country against the Israeli government on February 13, 2023 in Jerusalem, Israel. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Supporters hold scarves and signs during a campaign rally for Peter Obi, presidential candidate for the Labour Party, in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Nigerian businessman and ex-governor Obi remains the top choice to become the nation’s next president, according to a new poll. Photographer: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A supporter holds a placard and chants slogans during a campaign rally for Peter Obi, presidential candidate for the Labour Party, in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Photographer: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A supporter rides on the side of a minibus holding a Labour Party flag during a campaign rally for Peter Obi, presidential candidate for the Labour Party, in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Photographer: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The site of the damaged ‘Nova Poshta’ postal storehouse following a missile strike, in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 12 February 2023, amid Russia’s invasion. At least one man was injured after Russian missiles hit Kharkiv on 11 February late evening, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration said.  EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Remains of a missile near a destroyed building after an Israeli air strike in central Gaza Strip, 13 February 2023. Israel launched air strikes in the Gaza Strip early 13 February, hours after the Israeli forces said they intercepted a rocket fired from the area. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
People mourn their relatives at a mass grave area following a major earthquake in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, 11 February 2023. More than 33,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
People mourn their relatives at a mass grave area following a major earthquake in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, 11 February 2023.  EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
Relatives mourn at the gravesite of victims following a major earthquake in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, 11 February 2023. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
The remains of victims are brought to a cemetery for burial following a major earthquake in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, 11 February 2023. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
A view of collapsed Greek Orthodox Saint George Church after an earthquake in Altinozu district of Hatay, Turkey, 12 February 2023. More than 33,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
Members of a rescue team carry an earthquake survivor who was trapped for more than 100 hours under the rubble of a collapsed building, in Hatay, Southern Turkey, 12 February 2023. EPA-EFE/STR
An Israeli Ultra-Orthodox mourner reacts at the funeral for 8-year-old Asher Menahem Paley, in Jerusalem, Israel, 11 February 2023. The child died at a hospital due to injuries sustained a day earlier when a car rammed into people waiting at a bus stop in Ramot in east Jerusalem, police said. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A migrant is helped by a Red Cross member upon his arrival at the port of Los Cristianos, Tenerife island, Canary Islands, Spain, 12 February 2023. Six people died on board a boat that was lost at sea for 9 days before it was found by Spanish authorities off southern Tenerife island, according to what its 23 survivors had told the Red Cross. EPA-EFE/Miguel Barreto
Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter planes perform during the inauguration of the Aero India 2023 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station on February 13, 2023 in Bengaluru, India. The five-day event is held to showcase India’s aerospace and defence capabilities. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) perform during the inauguration of the Aero India 2023 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station on February 13, 2023 in Bengaluru, India. The five-day event is held to showcase India’s aerospace and defence capabilities. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images) DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Maverick News

Controversial Russian frigate sails into Cape Town harbour ahead of contentious war games
Beaufort West gets former Joburg councillor as new PA mayor — but not everyone is happy
Maverick News

Beaufort West gets former Joburg councillor as new PA mayor — but not everyone is happy
Shutdown rocks UCT on first day of study as students fume over fee blocks, housing
Maverick News

Shutdown rocks UCT on first day of study as students fume over fee blocks, housing
The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
DM168

The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts
Maverick News

Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ramaphosa’s crooked tie and the state of sartorial tragedy on the Sona red carpet
South Africa

Ramaphosa’s crooked tie and the state of sartorial tragedy on the Sona red carpet
How long does menopause last? Five tips for navigating uncertain times
Maverick Life

How long does menopause last? Five tips for navigating uncertain times
How a few tech mavericks started the Internet in South Africa
Maverick Life

How a few tech mavericks started the Internet in South Africa
The 2023 BRIT Awards: Harry Styles sweeps top awards
Maverick Life

The 2023 BRIT Awards: Harry Styles sweeps top awards
Moving back home doesn’t mean you’ve failed in life – here’s why
Maverick Life

Moving back home doesn’t mean you’ve failed in life – here’s why

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.