Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Chinese shopping app taking on Shein makes its Super Bowl debut

Chinese shopping app taking on Shein makes its Super Bowl debut
The Temu website arranged in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, 4 November 2022. In September, Pinduoduo launched Temu  a global online shopping platform that is already climbing the ranks in the US Apple Store.
By Bloomberg
13 Feb 2023
0

Chinese-owned e-commerce upstart Temu made its Super Bowl debut on Sunday, an unofficial coming-out party for an online shopping app that’s climbed American download charts since its debut late last year.

PDD Holdings’s service, which like Shein has gained a reputation for cut-rate pricing and fast delivery, ran a 30-second spot featuring a trendy shopper twirling and dancing to phrases like “Cha-ching! I feel so rich, oh yeah.” PDD, formerly known as Pinduoduo, said it’s also giving away a total of $10-million to users via online sweepstakes.

Temu launched in September and rapidly scaled Apple’s US app store. It’s now considered a serious competitor to Shein, the fast-fashion phenomenon that’s also fired up American shoppers. But PDD, which plans to launch Temu in Canada this month, offers a broader range of goods from pet supplies to groceries. 

Temu App Official Big Game Ad | Shop like a Billionaire

Celebrate Temu’s Debut at the Big Game

 

With Temu’s shockingly low prices, you feel you can buy whatever you want. Download the app now and enjoy shopping like a billionaire.#Temu #ShopLikeaBillionaire #LowPrices #temu100 pic.twitter.com/aQeg5nHjA8

— Temu (@shoptemu) February 13, 2023

Many apps that enjoy initial success fade away over time as incumbent leaders ramp up competitive pressures. Owner PDD is known in China for making inroads into markets less covered by major players including Alibaba, such as lower-income rural areas.

Getting its name from “Team up”, Temu wants to replicate PDD’s social commerce model in North America. If it sustains its initial momentum, the app could join just a handful of Chinese-owned internet services to have succeeded in the US, including Alibaba’s Aliexpress and ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok.

Super Bowl spots like Temu’s “Shop Like a Billionaire” typically cost millions to produce and air, but many brands have considered them essential exposure over the years. Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs was expected to draw tens of millions of viewers.

“Through the largest stage possible, we want to share with our consumers that they can shop with a sense of freedom because of the price we offer,” PDD said in a statement. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
DM168

The US is tightening its case against a South African pastor involved in a multimillion-dollar investment scam
Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
Our Burning Planet

Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
After the Bell: Mr President, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
South Africa

After the Bell: Mr President, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts
Maverick News

Atul Gupta, Vrede Dairy Project and the ‘dodgy’ transactions — court hears how millions were shifted between accounts

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: Mr President, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
South Africa

After the Bell: Mr President, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
Ramaphosa’s tax incentives a ray of light for solar panel roll-out to ease SA’s energy crisis
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s tax incentives a ray of light for solar panel roll-out to ease SA’s energy crisis
Will companies bite at the latest Transnet offer to partner?
DM168

Will companies bite at the latest Transnet offer to partner?
Ramaphosa looks to Malaysia’s model for the future ownership of state-owned enterprises
Maverick News

Ramaphosa looks to Malaysia’s model for the future ownership of state-owned enterprises
Copper-rich Zambia is a breath of fresh air for foreign investors
Africa

Copper-rich Zambia is a breath of fresh air for foreign investors

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.