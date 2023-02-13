Ukrainians hold the their flag at Cape Town harbour where the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles, is berthed. (Photo: Supplied)

Cape Town has made clear that the controversial Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov was not welcome as it docked in the city’s harbour on Monday en route to Durban and Richards Bay to participate in the joint maritime Exercise Mosi II with the South African and Chinese navies.

“We are not hosting this warship, nor is it welcome in the Mother City,” Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis tweeted. “Cape Town will not be complicit in Russia’s evil war.”

Hill-Lewis added that President Ramaphosa “must answer for his complicity,” with Russia, adding the hashtag “#VoetsekRussianwarship.”

He was replying to a tweet from a Russian organisation which said “Cape Town hosts #Russian frigate ‘Admiral Gorshkov.’ The battleship arrived in the Mother City on its way to Durban where it will participate in joint South African, Russian and Chinese naval drills scheduled for February 17-27.”

This is not the first time Hill-Lewis expressed unhappiness over Russian vessels docking in Cape Town. Following the docking of the Akademik Alexander Karpinsky — a Russian seismic ship Hill-lewis commented to Daily Maverick that “Russian state vessels should not be here”.

Protest

The Ukrainian community in South Africa also gave a cold shoulder to the Admiral Gorshkov. A small group of protesters lined the docks opposite the ship carrying posters saying “No Russian war games in our waters,” and “No Russian missiles.”

The community plans to hold another protest on Tuesday.

However, on Twitter the reception was more mixed, with several people welcoming the Russian ship, while others condemned it, reflecting the deep divisions in South Africa over Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The poster saying “No Russian Missiles” referred to the Admiral Gorshkov being armed with Russia’s hypersonic Zircon missile which Moscow claims travels too fast to be blocked by any Nato counter-missiles.

The official Russian Tass news agency reported last week that the Russian navy would test-fire the Zircon during Exercise Mosi II which begins off the KwaZulu Natal coast on Friday.

However, the South African National Defence Force later told Daily Maverick that according to the protocol signed by South Africa, Russia and China, no missiles would be fired during the exercise.

Refuelling

The Admiral Gorschkov motored straight to the refuelling berth in the general harbour after it arrived on Monday morning. It is understood that it also replenished other supplies, after a long journey from Russia which included naval drills in the Atlantic.

It has not been officially announced when the Admiral Gorshkov will depart Cape Town for Durban and Richards Bay for the exercise. Naval sources said a Russian fuel and water tanker, the Kama, which has been accompanying the Admiral Gorshkov on its voyage from Russia, would arrive in Cape Town on Friday.

It is understood the Chinese destroyer, frigate and support ship taking part in the exercise will sail directly to Durban. The SANDF has said that one South African Navy frigate will also participate in the exercise. It is expected to be the SAS Mendi, which was reported to be en route from its base at Simon’s Town to Richards Bay, also to take part in the Armed Forces Day celebrations there. DM