The 2023 BRIT Awards: Harry Styles sweeps top awards

Harry Styles performs during the 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony at The O2 arena in London, Britain, 11 February 2023. The annual pop music awards are presented by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
By Maverick Life Editors
12 Feb 2023
Here is an incomplete yet striking gallery of images of the latest BRIT Awards that were held on Saturday 10 February 2023, at London's O2 Arena.

Lizzo performs during the 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony at The O2 arena in London, Britain, 11 February 2023. The annual pop music awards are presented by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Sam Smith (C) performs during the 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony at The O2 arena in London, Britain, 11 February 2023. The annual pop music awards are presented by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Stormzy (C) performs during the 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony at The O2 arena in London, Britain, 11 February 2023. The annual pop music awards are presented by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Harry Styles arrives for the 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony at The O2 arena in London, Britain, 11 February 2023. The annual pop music awards are presented by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Michelle Visage attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Munroe Bergdorf attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Jodie Turner-Smith attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Sam Smith attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Ashnikko attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Camille Purcell aka Kamille attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Cat Burns attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Jessie J attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Bimini Bon-Boulash attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Stormzy attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
MNEK attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Kristen McMenamy attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Olaolu Slawn aka Slawn attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Michelle Visage attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Tallia Storm attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Leigh-Anne Pinnock attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Jodie Harsh attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Yinka Bokinni attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Nova Twins attend The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Leomie Anderson attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Jacob Lusk of Gabriels attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Abby Roberts attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) DM/ ML
