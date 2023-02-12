Defend Truth

NEWS FLASH

Flooding: disaster warning

Flooding: disaster warning
Flooding hit Komani after heavy rains caused the Komani River to overflow. (Photo: Supplied)
By Daily Maverick Reporter
12 Feb 2023
0

As heavy rains continue to pound South Africa, the government has alerted the country to major risks being faced – and has issued advice to people and communities.

Disaster management teams are on high alert across South Africa amid continuing downpours, which have already resulted in untold damage – vehicles submerged and swept away, trapped homeowners stranded on roofs, collapsed walls and decimated shacks and houses.

Many areas are flooded, rivers are overflowing in a number of provinces, people have lost property, and infrastructure like roads and bridges have been damaged.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said on Sunday the adverse weather conditions showed no signs of abating.

Lungi Mtshali, spokesman for Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), said Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma urged communities across the country to provide assistance to those in need and affected by the flooding, especially those displaced as they had lost homes or been flooded out of shelters.

People and organisations able to donate basic necessities were encouraged to assist, working with municipalities and affected communities themselves.

 

COGTA issued the following safety tips:

– People living in low-lying areas must take special care during storms, as sudden floods might affect them. They should monitor the rising water levels and evacuate the areas to a safer place or higher spot when the water level rises.

– Do not cross through flooded roads or bridges – use other routes.

– Avoid crossing low-lying bridges, streams and rivers.

– Motorists must be very careful and avoid driving through flooded areas.

– Drive to and park at safer areas.

– The public should contact their municipal disaster management centres or the nearest police station or call the national emergency numbers (112, 10177 or 107) when faced with threats.

– Do not try to drive over a low-water bridge if water is flowing strongly across it and the ground is not visible.

– If you are on foot, be aware that low moving water can also be dangerous during flood conditions. If you come upon moving water, do not walk into it.

– Where possible, communities are encouraged to try to avoid contact with any flood waters. The water may be contaminated with raw sewage, oil or other dangerous substances, and may also be charged with electricity from fallen power lines. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
Our Burning Planet

Mass West Coast lobster walkout the latest in increasing incidence of harmful algal blooms
Zelensky’s masterclass in diplomacy, four key Sona takeaways and the art of confit duck
Magazine

Zelensky’s masterclass in diplomacy, four key Sona takeaways and the art of confit duck
Zelensky and the Pilot’s Helmet — Ukrainian president gives British Parliament a masterclass in diplomacy
Maverick News

Zelensky and the Pilot’s Helmet — Ukrainian president gives British Parliament a masterclass in diplomacy
‘Zunami' - How democratic South Africa love-bombed Jacob Zuma into being
DM168

‘Zunami' – How democratic South Africa love-bombed Jacob Zuma into being

TOP READS IN SECTION

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Maverick News

Western diplomats raise alarm on South Africa-Russia-China joint naval exercise during anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Four key takeaways from Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address
Maverick News

Four key takeaways from Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address
Ramaphosa’s tax incentives a ray of light for solar panel roll-out to ease SA’s energy crisis
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s tax incentives a ray of light for solar panel roll-out to ease SA’s energy crisis
Operation Dudula threat to remove migrant children from schools sparks warning from activists
Maverick News

Operation Dudula threat to remove migrant children from schools sparks warning from activists
Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers
Maverick News

Ronald Lamola calls for quick arrest and prosecution of rapper AKA's killers

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

The SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur deal has been stopped

Thanks to a brave whistleblower, a journalist and 20,000 Maverick Insiders who keep our journalism free for all to read.

If you appreciate our work, what we accomplished last week and what we continue to achieve, then please consider signing up to Maverick Insider and becoming part of our community.

We can’t have an impact without our readers' support.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.