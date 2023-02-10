Newsdeck

Ethiopia

Social media restricted in Ethiopia after church rift turns violent

Social media restricted in Ethiopia after church rift turns violent
The Zion Orthodox church and spiritual home of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians because it is believed to house the Ark of the Covenant, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 09 September 2007. EPA/STEPHEN MORRISON
By Reuters
10 Feb 2023
0

NAIROBI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Access to social media platforms has been restricted in Ethiopia, Internet watchdog NetBlocks said, following violent protests sparked by a rift within the country's Orthodox Church.

The protests broke out in the Oromiya region when three church officials declared themselves archbishops last month and set up their own governing body. Some demonstrators have opposed their move while others have supported it.

At least 30 people have been killed in protests since Feb. 4, the church said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement called for demonstrations on Sunday, accusing the Ethiopian government of “meddling” in the church’s internal affairs after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed asked his ministers to stay out of the dispute.

The Ethiopian state has traditionally maintained close ties to the Orthodox Church, to which more than 40% of the population adheres.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday. The government said in a statement on Thursday that the upcoming protest was banned to prevent violence.

Access to Facebook, Messenger, TikTok and Telegram was severely restricted, NetBlocks said in statement late on Thursday, citing network data it had collected.

Ethiopian authorities have previously shut down or restricted access to the internet during periods of political unrest, including in response to protests in 2020 that followed the killing of a popular singer from Oromiya.

Internet and phone communications were also shut down in the northern Tigray region for most of a two-year war that ended in a ceasefire in November.

The Orthodox Church vowed in its statement that Sunday’s protest would go ahead. It said the government’s ban constituted “a declaration to destroy the church once and for all”.

Oromiya, home to Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, has experienced violent conflict for many years, part of wider unrest in Ethiopia, a multi-ethnic country where power has long been contested between federal and regional authorities.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Aaron Ross, William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa’s crooked tie and the state of sartorial tragedy on the Sona red carpet
South Africa

Ramaphosa’s crooked tie and the state of sartorial tragedy on the Sona red carpet
Ramaphosa’s tax incentives a ray of light for solar panel roll-out to ease SA’s energy crisis
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s tax incentives a ray of light for solar panel roll-out to ease SA’s energy crisis
‘Dangerous and mad’ - Not everyone’s sold on Ramaphosa’s electricity minister and another State of Disaster
Maverick News

‘Dangerous and mad’ – Not everyone’s sold on Ramaphosa’s electricity minister and another State of Disaster
Ramaphosa looks to Malaysia’s model for the future ownership of state-owned enterprises
Maverick News

Ramaphosa looks to Malaysia’s model for the future ownership of state-owned enterprises
Patriotic Alliance’s stunning victory breaks ANC and DA’s 15-year ward-seat dominance in Cape Town
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance’s stunning victory breaks ANC and DA’s 15-year ward-seat dominance in Cape Town

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 29 January - 04 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 29 January – 04 February 2023
DeSantis chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 presidential race heats up
Newsdeck

DeSantis chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 presidential race heats up
Quake latest: World Bank joins aid effort; deaths top 20,000
Newsdeck

Quake latest: World Bank joins aid effort; deaths top 20,000
Zimbabwe’s opposition party would win a free and fair election, survey shows
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe’s opposition party would win a free and fair election, survey shows
UK’s Sunak assesses sending fighter jets to Ukraine
Newsdeck

UK’s Sunak assesses sending fighter jets to Ukraine

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You're Welcome, South Africa

Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis exposed the SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur R1-billion deal. Due to her work, that deal is no longer happening. We’re not going to pretend that it wasn’t a proud moment in Daily Maverick HQ.

BUT it could not have happened without the brave whistleblower who brought the information to us, because they trusted us. It would not have had the impact it had, if that story was hidden behind a paywall. We have millions of readers. Only 20,000 have joined our membership community to keep us going. The whistleblowers of South Africa and our Maverick Insider members are the real heroes. So to say it precisely:

You’re welcome, South Africa.

Thank you, South Africa

Join Maverick Insider and help Daily Maverick stop the next brainless R1-billion deal.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

The SA Tourism/Tottenham Hotspur deal has been stopped

Thanks to a brave whistleblower, a journalist and 20,000 Maverick Insiders who keep our journalism free for all to read.

If you appreciate our work, what we accomplished last week and what we continue to achieve, then please consider signing up to Maverick Insider and becoming part of our community.

We can’t have an impact without our readers' support.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.