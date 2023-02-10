Newsdeck

Ukraine War

Russian missile strikes hit power system across Ukraine

Children play at the observation area next to St. Andrew's Church, on February 8, 2023 in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine. February 24 will mark one year since Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the time since, fighting has largely concentrated in the east and south of the country, but the capital remains the target of regular air strikes. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
By Reuters
10 Feb 2023
KYIV, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russia unleashed a new wave of missile strikes on energy infrastructure across Ukraine on Friday, causing emergency power outages for millions of people and prompting new calls by Kyiv for Western arms.

At least 17 missiles hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia in an hour in the heaviest attack since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, local officials said.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko said thermal and hydro power generation facilities and high-voltage infrastructure had been hit in six regions, forcing emergency electricity shutdowns across most of the country.

“The most difficult situation is in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi regions,” he said, referring to regions in the southeast, northeast and west of Ukraine.

“Thanks to the successful work of the air defense forces and early technical measures, it was possible to preserve the integrity of the energy system of Ukraine. Energy workers are working non-stop to restore energy supply.”

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, said four of its thermal power stations had been damaged and two energy workers injured. Water supplies were also hit in some areas, local officials said.

After attacks on many parts of the country, officials said 13 missiles had been shot down over the southern region of Odesa, 10 missiles had been knocked out over the capital Kyiv and four in the Kryviy Rih area of central Ukraine.

There was no immediate word of any deaths but Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said eight people had been wounded.

The new Russian attacks followed a rare trip abroad this week by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that included talks with European Union leaders in Brussels aimed at securing more weapons for Ukraine including fighter jets.

“Russia has been striking at Ukrainian cities all night & morning,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter. “Enough talk & political hesitation. Only fast key decisions: long-range missiles, fighter jets, operational supplies logistics for Ukraine.”

 

MOLDOVA SUMMONS RUSSIAN ENVOY

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, said two Russian Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea had flown through the airspace of Moldova and NATO member Romania before entering Ukraine.

Reuters could not verify the statement, but Moldova later confirmed its airspace had been violated by a Russian missile and summoned the Russian ambassador to protest. Russia did not immediately comment and Romania’s defence ministry said it could not confirm the report.

The Ukrainska Pravda media outlet quoted the air force spokesperson as saying Ukraine could have shot down the missiles but did not do so because it did not want to endanger civilians in foreign countries.

Russia has carried out repeated waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities in recent months, at times leaving millions of people without light, heating or water supplies during the cold winter.

At least three explosions shook Kyiv and the surrounding region, and missile debris damaged a private house, two cars and electricity networks in the Holosiivskiy district of the capital, city authorities said.

The mayor of Kharkiv confirmed an infrastructure facility there had been hit and warned of possible power outages as a result. About 150,000 people in Kharkiv were left without electricity, officials said.

By Olena Harmash

(Additional reporting by Dan Peleschuk, Max Hunder and Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

