Moldova
Moldovan prime minister announces government resignation
CHISINAU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced on Friday that her government was resigning, after a turbulent 18 months in power marked by economic turmoil and the aftershocks of Russia's war on neighbouring Ukraine.
“I believe in the Moldovan people. I believe in Moldova,” she told a news briefing. “I believe that we will be able to make it through all the difficulties and challenges.”
The former Soviet republic country of 2.5 million has suffered from soaring inflation and was strained last year by an influx of Ukrainian refugees.
It also suffered power cuts following Russian air attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and has struggled to break its dependence on Russian gas.
Protests erupted over rising prices, particularly for gas from Moscow, in what Chisinau has described as part of a Kremlin-sponsored campaign to destabilise the government.
Gavrilita assumed the post in August 2021 after her pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity secured a majority in parliament with a mandate to clean up corruption.
European Union leaders accepted Moldova as a membership candidate last year in a diplomatic triumph for President Maia Sandu, who was elected in 2020.
(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, Writing by Dan Peleschuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet