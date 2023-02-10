Defend Truth

GROUNDUP: SONA 2023

‘A state of destruction’ — activists gather before President’s address to demand an end to rolling blackouts

‘A state of destruction’ — activists gather before President’s address to demand an end to rolling blackouts
Activists are demanding an end to Eskom’s rolling blackouts and the devastating impact it is having on daily life. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
By Marecia Damons for GroundUp
10 Feb 2023
0

They also demanded that the department of mineral resources allows Eskom to procure wholesale diesel to decrease rolling blackouts, that the government, businesses and individuals be held accountable for destroying Eskom, and that the proposed electricity tariff increase be scrapped.

Hundreds of people affiliated with civil society groups gathered in Hanover Street in Cape Town’s city centre ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday. The activists were demanding an end to Eskom’s rolling blackouts, which are having a devastating impact on daily life. The gathering was facilitated by #UniteBehind. 

“We have gathered together because of our pain, suffering, anger and fear at the destruction of Eskom over more than two decades. We refuse to accept this anymore,” the groups said, in a joint statement addressed to Ramaphosa.

“Eskom is in a severe crisis,” the statement read. “Load shedding is destroying our country. The estimated cost to our country is R4-billion per day.”

The impact of power outages is “much worse” for the poor and working class. Prolonged rolling blackouts are often life-threatening due to increased criminality, fires caused by the candles and paraffin stoves used during power outages, and the loss of income for small businesses forced to close because of rolling blackouts, said the groups.

They also demanded that the department of mineral resources allows Eskom to procure wholesale diesel to decrease rolling blackouts, that the government, businesses and individuals be held accountable for destroying Eskom, and that the proposed electricity tariff increase be scrapped. 

state of destruction
The SA Alcohol and Policy Alliance wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to introduce evidence-based policies that regulate the sale of alcohol, especially to minors. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

The SA Alcohol and Policy Alliance wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to introduce evidence-based policies that regulate the sale of alcohol, especially to minors. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Addressing the crowd on Thursday, #UniteBehind director Zackie Achmat said, “I wish we could say we could fix Eskom. But the truth is that it’s so broken and destroyed. Today we don’t have a state of the nation, we have a state of destruction.”  

He said Parliament has until 1 March to respond to their demands. “If they don’t… we will go to court and we will march. We will not allow the police to stop us from marching as they did today,” he said.

Bridget Nkomana from the Back2Work Campaign said they hoped the President addressed social grants, particularly the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant, which “is not enough to put food on the table”. Nkomana said they were calling for a basic income grant of R1,500 for every unemployed person.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Aadielah Maker Diedericks, secretary-general of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance, said Ramaphosa should introduce evidence-based policies that regulate the sale of alcohol. “We saw how during Covid when they restricted the sale of alcohol how less harm there was, especially in our hospital trauma centres.”

She said they also wanted Ramaphosa to address how the country plans to stop the sale of alcohol to minors.

Carmen Mannarino from the Masifundise Development Trust, which supports small-scale fishing communities, said it was vital for Ramaphosa to address the energy and food crisis. “We feel that not enough is done at governmental level to support food producers to feed this country.

“Fishing communities feel there is so much emphasis on extracting oil and gas from our coastline, instead of looking at real solutions to address the energy crisis in the long term.”

‘A country in crisis’

On Wednesday night, civil society groups met at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, as representatives of activist groups and the private sector discussed the “Real State of the Nation”.

state of destruction
Community groups also demanded more action be taken to prevent crime and killings in rural and farming communities. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

In a joint statement endorsed by more than 70 organisations, the groups in attendance at St George’s Cathedral said the Sona comes as South Africa faces rolling blackouts, the large-scale collapse of local government in various municipalities, corruption and State Capture, poor economic growth, and a broken passenger rail infrastructure system.

The groups also called for the government to fix the railway system, ensure that Prasa is protected from further corruption and called for more protection for whistle-blowers, among other issues. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

President Ramaphosa's 2023 State of the Nation Address
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa's 2023 State of the Nation Address
Ramaphosa announces National State of Disaster, new Minister of Electricity to deal with power crisis
South Africa

Ramaphosa announces National State of Disaster, new Minister of Electricity to deal with power crisis
Social grant payments are a mess – and the public needs answers from Sassa, Sapo and Postbank
Maverick News

Social grant payments are a mess – and the public needs answers from Sassa, Sapo and Postbank
Patriotic Alliance’s stunning victory breaks ANC and DA’s 15-year ward-seat dominance in Cape Town
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance’s stunning victory breaks ANC and DA’s 15-year ward-seat dominance in Cape Town
INTERVIEW — Andre De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Business Maverick

INTERVIEW — Andre De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Maverick News

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Maverick News

Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Patriotic Alliance’s stunning victory breaks ANC and DA’s 15-year ward-seat dominance in Cape Town
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance’s stunning victory breaks ANC and DA’s 15-year ward-seat dominance in Cape Town
Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
Maverick News

Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
Presidency calls for 'cool heads' as SA Tourism launches witch-hunt for Tottenham deal whistle-blowers
Maverick News

Presidency calls for 'cool heads' as SA Tourism launches witch-hunt for Tottenham deal whistle-blowers

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.