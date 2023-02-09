Newsdeck

POLITICAL POLLS

Zimbabwe’s opposition party would win a free and fair election, survey shows

Zimbabwe's main political opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, addresses a press conference in Harare, Zimbabwe, 26 August 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / AARON UFUMELI)
By Bloomberg
09 Feb 2023
0

Zimbabwe’s biggest opposition party would win a free and fair election, according to one of the first surveys to be released ahead of a vote expected from July this year. 

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), would garner 53% of ballots, while his party would get 52% in a separate parliamentary vote, the survey conducted by the Sabi Strategy Group and released on Wednesday showed. President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) would both win 40% of votes.

Still, every Zimbabwean election since 2000 has been marred by violence and allegations of vote-rigging and 47% of those surveyed said they don’t expect the election to be free and fair. In 2000, the Movement for Democratic Change, from which the CCC later splintered, narrowly lost to Zanu-PF, then led by Robert Mugabe.

The survey also showed that the electorate doesn’t agree with government policies. The government has forged strong ties with China and Russia, routinely criticises the European Union, UK and US for their imposition of sanctions on some politicians in Zimbabwe because of political violence and has abstained on United Nations votes condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Emigration Desire

Of foreign powers, the UK and EU were the most favoured by those surveyed, the US and South Africa less so and China and Russia were the least popular. Russia’s attack on Ukraine was condemned by 58% of those surveyed.

Three-fifths of participants blame Zanu-PF, which has been in power since independence in 1980, for the country’s two-decade economic crisis, which has seen its currency slump, bouts of hyperinflation, the emigration of millions of citizens and regular shortages of fuel. Asked if they would leave Zimbabwe immediately if they could, 46% said yes.

The Sabi survey was commissioned by The Brenthurst Foundation, a Johannesburg-based research organisation funded by the Oppenheimer family. Ernest Oppenheimer formed the company that is now Anglo American plc in Johannesburg in 1917. Nicholas Oppenheimer, Ernest’s grandson, is worth $8.7-billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the second-richest South African.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters was conducted by phone and had a 4% margin of error.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Business Maverick

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Maverick News

Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
Maverick News

Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
A man with a past - Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene
Maverick News

A man with a past – Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene
‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Maverick News

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica

TOP READS IN SECTION

New Zealand recovers $300m of cocaine floating at sea
Newsdeck

New Zealand recovers $300m of cocaine floating at sea
I have a picture for you! 29 January - 04 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 29 January – 04 February 2023
Twin earthquake latest: Turkey declares state of emergency as death toll spikes
Newsdeck

Twin earthquake latest: Turkey declares state of emergency as death toll spikes
LIV Golf generated 'virtually zero' revenue in 2022, claim lawyers
Newsdeck

LIV Golf generated 'virtually zero' revenue in 2022, claim lawyers
Ukraine latest: Kyiv’s allies pledge tanks as Russia claims gains in Bakhmut
Newsdeck

Ukraine latest: Kyiv’s allies pledge tanks as Russia claims gains in Bakhmut

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.