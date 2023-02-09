Newsdeck

UK’s Sunak assesses sending fighter jets to Ukraine

A handout photo made available via the official Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine on 8 July 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) during a visit to advanced positions in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine. (Photo: EPA-EFE / TELEGRAM / V_Zelenskiy_official)
By Bloomberg
09 Feb 2023
The UK is discussing sending long-range missiles to Ukraine and assessing the long-term possibility of sending fighter jets to help in the war against Russia, said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was on a surprise visit to the UK, Sunak said “nothing is off the table” and Britain had just begun assessing how planes could form part of an enhanced military aid effort. “Of course they are part of the conversation,” Sunak said.

Sunak’s remarks are the clearest sign yet that the UK is seriously considering acceding to Ukraine’s biggest ask in the war, almost a year after Russia’s invasion. Earlier, Zelensky urged British legislators in Westminster to provide planes, telling them: “We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it.”

British tanks would be ready for use in Ukraine next month, Sunak said, and UK troops will begin training Ukrainian pilots in the spring. He spoke on a visit with Zelensky to meet Ukrainian forces training in southwest England.

Hours earlier, Zelensky reiterated that his military priorities are armoured vehicles and long-range missiles, addressing members of both the House of Commons and House of Lords in a rare joint session.

Training Pilots

Sunak’s spokesperson, Max Blain, told reporters that Britain isn’t looking to send Typhoon jets in the immediate future, but rather sees the possibility of sending planes as a long-term solution.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked allies to send fighter jets to bolster its military as it gears up for an expected escalation in fighting. US President Joe Biden has previously ruled that out, as have the UK and Germany.

Blain warned that it takes five years to train up British pilots to fly the “complicated” pieces of equipment, while adding that trainers would look at ways to shorten that for Ukrainian pilots as much as practicable.

Royal Meeting

Zelensky earlier arrived on a Royal Air Force plane before heading into London to meet Sunak in Downing Street. He later met King Charles III before travelling on to southwest England.

Addressing legislators in English in Westminster Hall, the centuries-old venue where Queen Elizabeth II laid in state after her death, Zelensky praised the UK for backing Ukraine from the very start of the war. “London has stood with Kyiv since day one,” he said, insisting that Russia was destined to lose.

“The United Kingdom is marching with us towards the most important victory of our lifetime. It will be a victory over the very idea of the war. After we win together, any aggressor, it doesn’t matter, big or small, will know what awaits him if he attacks international order,” Zelensky said.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions before Zelensky’s address, Sunak confirmed that the UK would ramp up military assistance, including training for Ukrainian marines and for pilots on advanced combat aircraft.

‘Decisive’ Victory

“We will continue to support Ukraine to ensure a decisive military victory on the battlefield this year,” Sunak told MPs.

The trip to the UK comes after a visit to the US in December, when Zelensky met Biden and addressed Congress, and will likely be seen as a vote of gratitude to the UK for being one of Ukraine’s primary suppliers of military aid.

UK forces trained 10,000 Ukrainian troops in 2022 and aims to assist at least 20,000 more this year, Sunak said in Parliament. Britain is also providing Challenger 2 tanks as part of a £2-billion weapons and equipment package.

Zelensky previously addressed Britain’s Parliament via video link in March 2022, two weeks after the start of the invasion. He echoed World War 2 Prime Minister Winston Churchill, vowing that Ukrainians “will fight till the end at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost.” It drew him a standing ovation from legislators.

War Crimes Pledge

Zelensky’s arrival will boost Sunak, who has faced domestic criticism over a rocky start to his premiership and a lacklustre Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday. It also shows that Sunak’s decision not to send fighter jets to Ukraine has not affected the relationship with Kyiv. Former prime minister Boris Johnson had urged Sunak to increase support by sending planes.

Sunak said the UK would stand with Ukraine “for years to come”, and backed a call by Labour Party leader Keir Starmer for Russia to be held accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine.

“One of the things I discussed with President Zelensky this morning is our support for the work of the ICC where, thanks to the efforts of UK members, I’m hopeful we will see the first indictments very shortly,” Sunak said.

(With assistance from Daryna Krasnolutska.)

