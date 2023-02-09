Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In Images: US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, and Ukraine President Zelensky travels to London

Eight-year-old Yigit Cakmak (C) reacts after being rescued from the site of a collapsed building, some 52 hours after a major earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey, 08 February 2023. More than 7,000 people have died and thousands more injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
By Maverick Life Editors
09 Feb 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Eight-year-old Yigit Cakmak (R) is held by his mother after being rescued from the site of a collapsed building, some 52 hours after a major earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey, 08 February 2023. More than 11,000 people have died and thousands more injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
Eight-year-old Yigit Cakmak (C) is pulled to safety from the rubble of a collapsed building, some 52 hours after a major earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey, 08 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
An aerial view taken with a drone of damage at the site of collapsed buildings as rescue works continue after a major earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, 08 February 2023.  EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
People react at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of a major earthquake in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, 08 February 2023. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
A man carries the body of his niece found at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of a major earthquake in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, 08 February 2023. More than 11,000 people have died and thousands more injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
People react at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of a major earthquake in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, 08 February 2023. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
Emergency personnel and locals search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of a major earthquake in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, 08 February 2023. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
An aerial view taken with a drone shows a collapsed building as rescue works continue in the aftermath of a major earthquake in the Besni district of Adiyaman city, Turkey, 08 February 2023. More than 11,000 people have died and thousands more injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/NECATI SAVAS
People warm themselves around a fire near collapsed building after an earthquake in Idlib, Syria, 08 February 2023. More than 11,000 people have died and thousands more injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Idlib, Syria, 08 February 2023. More than 11,000 people have died and thousands more injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) welcomes Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) to 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 08 February 2023. Zelensky is making his first visit to the UK since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, reacts as US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA 07 February 2023. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Brandon Tsay (C) who disarmed the gunman during the Monterey Park, California mass shooting is applauded as he stands with Rodney Wells (L) Bon (2R) and Paul Pelosi (R) as US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA 07 February 2023. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts ‘liar’ as US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress in the United States House of Representatives chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA 07 February 2023. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (R) reacts after becoming the all-time highest-scoring player in NBA history during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER 
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (R) stands with his scoring basketball after becoming the all-time highest-scoring player in NBA history during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER 
Diver Risa Tanaka rehearses to prepare for the upcoming Valentine’s Day feeding performance at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan, 08 February 2023. The aquarium will have special feeding performance on 13 and 14 February 2023 for Valentine’s Day. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Mikaela Shiffrin of USA in action during the Women’s Super-G race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Meribel, France, 08 February 2023. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO DM/ ML
