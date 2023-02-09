Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Australia to remove China-made cameras from defence department

Australia to remove China-made cameras from defence department
Surveillance cameras manufactured by Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. are mounted on a post at a testing station near the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday, 28 May 2019. (Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
09 Feb 2023
0

Australia’s defence department will remove all surveillance technology manufactured by Chinese companies Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology from its premises, the latest Western power to crack down on the technology giants. 

Deputy Prime Minister and defence minister Richard Marles will order an assessment of the use of technology produced by Hikvision and Dahua in the department, he said in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday. 

“Where those particular cameras are found they’re going to be removed. There is an issue here and we’re going to deal with it,” he said.  

Hikvision and Dahua have been accused by US officials of involvement in China’s crackdown in the far western region of Xinjiang, where as many as a million Uyghur Muslims have been placed in mass detention camps. China has repeatedly denied any accusations of human rights abuses against its Uyghur minority.

The US, a close Australian security partner, banned the use of the technology in November, stating national security concerns. At the time, Hikvision denied its products presented any threat to national security, while Dahua made a similar statement in 2021.

‘Completely secure’

Since the election of Australia’s centre-left Labour government in May, relations between Canberra and Beijing have been steadily improving after years of diplomatic tension. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a press conference on Thursday that he wasn’t concerned about a backlash from China if Australia decided to remove the technology.

Marles told the ABC that while he didn’t want to “overstate” the risks, Australia’s government wanted to “make sure our facilities are completely secure”. 

The interview came after opposition Australian senator James Paterson earlier on Thursday released details of an audit which found widespread use of Hikvision and Dahua surveillance equipment at more than 250 government sites across the country.

Paterson said in his release that Australia’s Department of Defence had not been able to state how many Hikvision and Dahua cameras were currently in operation on its premises. In his interview, Marles said the issue had preceded his party’s time in government. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Business Maverick

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
Maverick News

Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Maverick News

Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
A man with a past - Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene
Maverick News

A man with a past – Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene
The Sona doesn’t shine on Cape Town’s homeless – here’s what they think about Ramaphosa’s address
Maverick News

The Sona doesn’t shine on Cape Town’s homeless – here’s what they think about Ramaphosa’s address

TOP READS IN SECTION

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Business Maverick

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Ramaphosa says ‘off-the-shelf’ mining cadastre for SA on its way
South Africa

Ramaphosa says ‘off-the-shelf’ mining cadastre for SA on its way
Sars boss, National Treasury in talks on tax breaks if you generate your own energy
Business Maverick

Sars boss, National Treasury in talks on tax breaks if you generate your own energy
Sibanye’s Froneman says SA's mining sector is being hammered by the scourge of crime
Maverick News

Sibanye’s Froneman says SA's mining sector is being hammered by the scourge of crime
Farming association warns of looming SA catastrophe as energy crisis threatens food security
South Africa

Farming association warns of looming SA catastrophe as energy crisis threatens food security

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.