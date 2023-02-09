Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian equities headed lower, stung by Fed hawks: markets wrap

Asian equities headed lower, stung by Fed hawks: markets wrap
An employee works at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operated by Japan Exchange Group. (Photo: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
09 Feb 2023
0

Stocks in Asia edged lower on Thursday as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials prompted investors to rethink expectations about US peak rates. 

Shares fell in Japan and Australia, while equities in Hong Kong and mainland China fluctuated. US futures edged higher after the S&P 500 declined 1.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 1.8%. 

The knock to risk sentiment hinged on comments from four Fed officials who spoke at separate events on Wednesday and reinforced a shared message: the fight against inflation is not yet won. Fed-funds futures markets priced in higher rates, with some options traders betting the US policy benchmark will reach 6%.

“I don’t think the Fed will cut within this year,” Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners, said on Bloomberg Television. “The Fed was behind the curve in terms of putting up their interest rate and they certainly are going to be very slow in cutting the interest rate.”

Fed Bank of New York president John Williams said prior Fed indications that would see rates rise to 5.1% remain accurate.

Treasury 10-year notes held the gains from a rally on Wednesday in the wake of a strong auction. Australian and New Zealand government bonds were largely unchanged. The index of the dollar and the yen were flat. 

A 7.7% drop for Alphabet shares amplified the hit to tech stocks as investors showed concern that its new artificial intelligence chatbot Bard may yield inaccurate responses. Walt Disney Co shares surged in after-hours trading following fourth-quarter earnings that outpaced estimates. The company unveiled a dramatic restructuring that includes slashing 7,000 jobs as part of a $5.5-billion cost-cutting plan.

“We continue to expect market volatility ahead as news flow on earnings, inflation, the economy, and Fed bounces from bullish to bearish and back again,” wrote Stephen Auth, chief investment officer of equities at Federated Hermes.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s stock exchange suspended trading for the first time in 24 years following a selloff that erased billions of dollars from the value of its main equities gauge in the wake of two devastating earthquakes. Trading in Turkish equities, futures and option contracts will resume on 15 February. 

Elsewhere, oil steadied during trading in Asia after rallying about 7% over the previous three sessions as investors assessed the latest commentary from Fed officials and mixed Energy Information Administration data. Gold was little changed. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Business Maverick

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
Maverick News

Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Maverick News

Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
A man with a past - Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene
Maverick News

A man with a past – Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene
The Sona doesn’t shine on Cape Town’s homeless – here’s what they think about Ramaphosa’s address
Maverick News

The Sona doesn’t shine on Cape Town’s homeless – here’s what they think about Ramaphosa’s address

TOP READS IN SECTION

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Business Maverick

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Ramaphosa says ‘off-the-shelf’ mining cadastre for SA on its way
South Africa

Ramaphosa says ‘off-the-shelf’ mining cadastre for SA on its way
SARS boss, National Treasury in talks on tax breaks if you generate your own energy
Business Maverick

SARS boss, National Treasury in talks on tax breaks if you generate your own energy
Sibanye’s Froneman says SA's mining sector is being hammered by the scourge of crime
Maverick News

Sibanye’s Froneman says SA's mining sector is being hammered by the scourge of crime
Farming association warns of looming SA catastrophe as energy crisis threatens food security
South Africa

Farming association warns of looming SA catastrophe as energy crisis threatens food security

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.