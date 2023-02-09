Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Alphabet’s $100 Billion Stock Swoon Shows AI Stakes Are Rising

Alphabet’s $100 Billion Stock Swoon Shows AI Stakes Are Rising
The silhouettes of attendees are seen at the Google Inc. booth during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Electric and driverless cars will remain a big part of this year's CES, as makers of high-tech cameras, batteries, and AI software vie to climb into automakers' dashboards. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
09 Feb 2023
0

Google parent Alphabet’s shares tumbled 7.7% on Wednesday after concerns surfaced about the competency of Bard, the ChatGPT rival it unveiled on Feb. 6.

The stakes in the race for generative AI are rising.

The fervor in the stock market bubbling around artificial intelligence spread this week to Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc., which despite investing heavily in the technology had so far been ignored by traders in favor of smaller, more speculative companies.

Google parent Alphabet’s shares tumbled 7.7% on Wednesday after concerns surfaced about the competency of Bard, the ChatGPT rival it unveiled on Feb. 6. The rout was the worst for the stock in more than three months and erased more than $100 billion in market value. The stock extended losses on Thursday to fall 1.3%.

Alphabet Dropped More From Bard Fears Than Earnings Miss

The fact that the selloff was far bigger than the 2.8% drop the day after Alphabet’s earnings missed estimates shows how important success in the AI arms race has become for investors.

“For a stock like Google to get knocked down this much, it just shows you that people aren’t even looking at the fundamentals,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.

Read: Alphabet Slumps on Risks From Microsoft AI Moves: Street Wrap

The drama around Alphabet was in stark contrast to Microsoft, whose presentations about how it’s incorporating OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT technology into products like its Bing search engine helped send its stock up 4.2% on Tuesday. Analysts’ enthusiasm was muted, with Morgan Stanley saying it can be difficult and expensive to get consumers to change their behavior when it comes to search and browsing.

Until this week, the speculation surrounding artificial intelligence in the US had been mostly limited to Nvidia Corp., which dominates the market for chips used for complex computing required for artificial intelligence programs, along with more obscure software makers with AI in their names. C3.ai Inc., for example, has more than doubled this year. Microsoft and Alphabet, meanwhile, are lagging behind the Nasdaq 100 Index with gains of less than 13% each.

Chinese tech companies like Baidu Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. have also announced plans to expand AI capabilities, fueling gains in their shares.

Read more: Market Mania for Everything AI Faces China, Google Reality Check

Despite Alphabet’s stumble, it’s far too early in the race for generative AI and the development of business models around it to declare a winner, according to Bill Stone, chief investment officer at Glenview Trust Co.

“There is obviously a worry that Alphabet will lose its edge in search, just because it is so dominant there and there’s a lot of money in search, but it still has the tools to compete,” he said. “We own both Microsoft and Alphabet and think both have the ability to be leaders in the field.”

Tech Chart of the Day

Alphabet Slumps on Chatbot Concerns | The rout destroyed more than $100 billion in market value

Top Tech Stories

  • Walt Disney Co. shares rose almost 10% in extended trading after Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger announced plans for a restructuring of the world’s largest entertainment company, including 7,000 job cuts and $5.5 billion in cost savings.
  • Twitter Inc. users from the US to Asia were unable to tweet, follow new accounts or check messages, in one of the higher-profile outages since Elon Musk bought the platform and fired half its staff.
    • Twitter was the only tech platform that didn’t send a complete report to the European Union detailing how it was tackling disinformation, a move that risks angering regulators.
  • GoTo Group shares resumed their decline after the Indonesian ride-hailing and delivery giant sidelined several key executives and switched up its board following a steep market selloff.
  • TikTok Inc. identified a Russian disinformation network spreading war propaganda about Ukraine to more than 100,000 European users over the summer, the company disclosed on Thursday.
  • Nintendo Co.’s upcoming Zelda sequel will be pricier than the company’s other Switch games, clearing the way for more game makers to also lift their prices.
  • Tokyo Electron Ltd. raised its profit outlook for the year after Chinese chipmakers moved up deliveries ahead of a possible crackdown on exports of Japanese production equipment.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Patriotic Alliance’s stunning victory breaks ANC and DA’s 15-year ward-seat dominance in Cape Town
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance’s stunning victory breaks ANC and DA’s 15-year ward-seat dominance in Cape Town
Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
Maverick News

Ramaphosa to go for Cabinet reshuffle lite — the power lies in his super Presidency
Presidency calls for 'cool heads' as SA Tourism launches witch-hunt for Tottenham deal whistle-blowers
Maverick News

Presidency calls for 'cool heads' as SA Tourism launches witch-hunt for Tottenham deal whistle-blowers
INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Business Maverick

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Maverick News

Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close

TOP READS IN SECTION

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Business Maverick

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Sars boss, National Treasury in talks on tax breaks if you generate your own energy
Business Maverick

Sars boss, National Treasury in talks on tax breaks if you generate your own energy
Ramaphosa says ‘off-the-shelf’ mining cadastre for SA on its way
South Africa

Ramaphosa says ‘off-the-shelf’ mining cadastre for SA on its way
We can’t just wave goodbye to Eskom – we need to fix it, and it’s possible 
South Africa

We can’t just wave goodbye to Eskom – we need to fix it, and it’s possible 
Sibanye’s Froneman says SA's mining sector is being hammered by the scourge of crime
Maverick News

Sibanye’s Froneman says SA's mining sector is being hammered by the scourge of crime

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.