Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Xi calls for China’s modernisation path to surpass capitalism

Xi calls for China’s modernisation path to surpass capitalism
Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People on 22 October 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
08 Feb 2023
0

China must work to create a path to modernisation that is more efficient than capitalism and better safeguards social justice, President Xi Jinping told top officials.

Innovation must be placed in a prominent position in overall national development, which should achieve higher efficiency than capitalism while maintaining fairness in the society more effectively, state-run Xinhua news agency reported Xi as saying on Tuesday. China should better balance and unify efficiency and fairness, Xi said in the speech to senior officials including all the other members of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, Central Committee members, provincial leaders and ministers.

“Chinese-style modernisation breaks the myth of ‘modernization equals Westernization’ and “provides a Chinese solution for human beings to explore a better social system,” Xi said. “Experience has proved that Chinese-style modernisation is feasible and stable, and it is the only correct path for building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.”

The core of achieving this goal lies with sticking to the leadership of the Communist Party, Xi said, adding that this will decide the “ultimate success or failure” of China’s efforts to develop. In the short-term, China must strive to achieve an overall improvement in economic activity this year, Xi said, adding further efforts should be made to guide business entities to strengthen confidence and stabilise social expectations. 

The country needs to better coordinate Covid prevention and control and economic and social development, as well as the relationship between development and security, he said. 

Those concerns about the economy are similar to comments made by Premier Li Keqiang at a separate meeting on Tuesday, where he called for efforts to consolidate and expand the economic recovery trend. China’s economic growth stabilised at the end of last year and picked up at the beginning of this year, according to Li. 

Consumption, which has been the main driving force of the economy for many years, has now stopped falling and increased significantly in January, he said. However, there are still many risks, challenges and uncertainties for the economy, Li said, noting demand is still insufficient and companies, especially small firms and those in the consumer service industry, are still facing difficulties. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Maverick News

Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Maverick News

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
The Bull in a china shop – Gwede Mantashe
Maverick News

The Bull in a china shop – Gwede Mantashe
Vrede Dairy Project: Agri SA director testifies in Gupta-linked Free State corruption trial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: Agri SA director testifies in Gupta-linked Free State corruption trial
Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sibanye’s Froneman says SA's mining sector is being hammered by the scourge of crime
Maverick News

Sibanye’s Froneman says SA's mining sector is being hammered by the scourge of crime
How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
South Africa

How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
Mantashe blows hot air at Mining Indaba; no concrete solutions
South Africa

Mantashe blows hot air at Mining Indaba; no concrete solutions
The Fairest Cape magnet: Flight of property wealth from Jozi is ‘alarming’
DM168

The Fairest Cape magnet: Flight of property wealth from Jozi is ‘alarming’
From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Maverick News

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.