Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Eskom Latest: Outages Cost Retailers Heavily, Hit Miner Payouts

Eskom Latest: Outages Cost Retailers Heavily, Hit Miner Payouts
A street light stands illuminated in the central business district Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday, June 1, 2019. While South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. is considered too big to fail, it could be too big to support because of the costs associated with stabilizing its finances, Engineering News reported, citing S&P Global Ratings Director Ravi Bhatia.
By Bloomberg
08 Feb 2023
0

South African companies are facing what retailer Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. has just called “a permanent new reality” — electricity shortages. The related costs are weighing heavily.

During a year that’s seen the worst national power cuts on record, the country’s biggest food retailers have increased investment in standby generators, rooftop solar panels and refrigerated trailer trucks. For many smaller businesses, the additional costs are crippling.

Read: South Africa Retailers Face Permanent Reality: Lack of Power

Top Platinum Miner Says Payouts to Decline as Outages Hit (Feb. 8, 11:19 a.m.)

Anglo American Platinum Ltd., the No. 1 platinum miner by value, said investor payouts will drop as worsening power outages in South Africa curb output and push up costs.

A year ago, the Anglo American Plc unit announced a record payout as automaker demand buoyed the price of rhodium and palladium, which are produced as byproducts of platinum mining. While metal prices have slipped back from 2021 levels, the biggest drag faced by miners are intensifying power blackouts as state-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. struggles to keep its unreliable coal-fired plants working.

Read: Top Platinum Miner Says Payouts to Decline as Power Outages Hit

Tax Chief Urges Activism by South Africans Sick of Poor Services (Feb. 7, 5:15 p.m.)

South Africans disenchanted by poor governance and service-delivery failures should turn to activism instead of withholding tax payments, South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said Tuesday.

The commissioner’s comments come as the ruling African National Congress and President Cyril Ramaphosa face criticism over record power cuts. Severe outages are also affecting the supply of water in some of the nation’s biggest cities.

The crisis is forcing the country’s affluent minority to turn to the private sector, with increased demand for back-up power and rainwater harvesting and storage solutions by businesses and homes. The tax agency and National Treasury are engaging on potential relief measures for those that opt for costly alternatives to Eskom, Kieswetter said.

Read more:

Eskom Says Diesel Turbines Most Viable Way to Alleviate Outages (Feb. 7, 2:34 p.m.)

Eskom said the most viable solution to minimize loadshedding in the short-term is to ensure that the company has the funds to run emergency diesel turbines at their maximum capability, according to presentation to lawmakers.

Eskom CEO Says Debt Relief, Tariffs Key to Utility’s Survival (Feb. 7, 12:29 p.m.)

Eskom needs debt relief in combination with tariff increases to survive, said outgoing Chief Executive Officer Andre de Ruyter, who has led the utility for three years as South Africa’s power outages have intensified.

South Africa Hit by Investment Strike, Key Mining Employer Says (Feb. 7, 6 a.m.)

Investors have lost faith in South Africa’s government and have halted investment despite a wealth of opportunities, the head of the country’s biggest employer in the crucial mining industry said.

More than 200 days of power cuts last year and blackouts every day so far in 2023 have dented confidence, as has the poor performance of the state transport utility and a plethora of other problems. Pledges to enact reforms to spur the economy have come to little, said Neal Froneman, chief executive officer at Sibanye Stillwater Ltd.

Read: South Africa Hit by Investment Strike, Key Mining Employer Says

Central Bank Says Outages May Cost $51 Million/Day (Feb. 6, 3:27 p.m.)

Rolling blackouts are costing South Africa’s economy as much as 899 million rand ($51 million) per day, according to estimates by the central bank.

Power cuts of about 6 to 12 hours a day, or so-called stage 3 and stage 6 outages, detract between 204 million rand and 899 million rand from the economy daily, the South African Reserve Bank said. Eskom, which produces almost all the country’s electricity has imposed stage 6 cuts, the most severe yet, for 10 days so far this year, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Read: Blackouts May Cost S. Africa $51 Million/Day, Central Bank Says

South African Energy Chief Sees Low Appetite for Private Power (Feb. 6, 12:36 p.m.)

South Africa’s Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said fixing the state-owned power utility’s existing plants should be prioritized to end record blackouts, with private companies showing little interest in building their own capacity.

The “immediate focus” should be on improving the available plants’ performance through maintenance, Mantashe told the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town on Monday. Procurement of additional power over the short term and the import of energy from neighboring nations are other key solutions, he said.

Read: South African Energy Chief Sees Low Appetite for Private Power

South Africa Nears New Record for Daily Power Cuts (Feb. 6, 9:32 a.m.)

South Africa is nearing 100 consecutive days of rolling blackouts, the longest stretch yet, with more to come as its electricity crisis deepens.

Eskom, the state-owned company that produces almost all the electricity in Africa’s most industrialized economy, has imposed blackouts daily since Oct. 31, making Monday the 99th straight day of outages, according to Bloomberg calculations. The so-called loadshedding is likely to continue for at least two more years as Eskom overhauls its electricity generating fleet.

South Africa Has Had Power Cuts for 99 Consecutive Days | State-owned company Eskom has cut power every day since Oct. 31

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Business Maverick

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
Maverick News

‘It’s a moral disgrace’: Cape Town mayor spits fire as Russian seismic ship sails to Antarctica
A man with a past - Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene
Maverick News

A man with a past – Joburgers should be 'grateful to have me', says new transport MMC Kenny Kunene
Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
Maverick News

Sea of troubles after Eastern Cape’s first desalination plant forced to close
The Sona doesn’t shine on Cape Town’s homeless – here’s what they think about Ramaphosa’s address
Maverick News

The Sona doesn’t shine on Cape Town’s homeless – here’s what they think about Ramaphosa’s address

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sibanye’s Froneman says SA's mining sector is being hammered by the scourge of crime
Maverick News

Sibanye’s Froneman says SA's mining sector is being hammered by the scourge of crime
How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
South Africa

How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
Ramaphosa says ‘off-the-shelf’ mining cadastre for SA on its way
South Africa

Ramaphosa says ‘off-the-shelf’ mining cadastre for SA on its way
Mantashe blows hot air at Mining Indaba; no concrete solutions
South Africa

Mantashe blows hot air at Mining Indaba; no concrete solutions
INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’
Business Maverick

INTERVIEW — De Ruyter says initial police investigators in poisoning case were ‘out of their depth’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.