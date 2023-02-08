Joe Biden, centre, speaks during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol, on 7 February 2023. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

With tensions between Washington and Beijing running high over the issue, Biden hardly referenced the balloon incident in his State of the Union speech. He said the US was in the “strongest position in decades to compete with China or anyone else in the world”.

“I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world,” Biden said. “But make no mistake: As we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did.”

Biden didn’t directly mention the balloon or the US argument that its transit across the US last week is part of a broader and increasingly aggressive spying programme under President Xi Jinping. The spying dispute provoked a diplomatic feud and forced Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing. A US fighter jet shot it down on Saturday over the ocean off of South Carolina.

In the one significant departure from his prepared speech while discussing China, Biden shouted: “Name me a world leader who’d change places with Xi Jinping. Name me one.”

Biden didn’t seek to cool tensions that have been fuelled by a host of other actions including new US export controls on sensitive microchip technology. The US contends that China is taking a more aggressive posture, including against the self-governing island of Taiwan.

Beijing denied the balloon was an espionage device, insisting it was conducting weather research. The Chinese government accused the US of overreacting in shooting down the balloon.

Biden had met Xi in Bali last November with a pledge to try to reverse a slide in the relationship and resume military contacts that were suspended after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. But the Pentagon said on Tuesday that China had rebuffed efforts to set up a call between the two countries’ top defence officials after the balloon was shot down.

The speech was in keeping with Biden’s broader approach. He told reporters Monday that the balloon incident didn’t weaken US-China relations and shrugged off the notion of Chinese spying, saying it was “something that’s anticipated from China”.

While Biden didn’t otherwise dwell on China in the speech, he said that the US had “lost our edge” in producing semiconductors and cited how automakers weren’t able to get chips produced overseas during the pandemic.

“We can never let that happen again,” he said.

The US last month reached a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to limit advanced semiconductor equipment being shipped to China, a move that analysts say is likely to cripple Beijing’s tech ambitions. The White House is also aiming to restrict investments into critical sectors in China through executive action that’s been in the works for months.

‘Test for the ages’

Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was a test that the US and its NATO allies had passed, and vowed again to stand with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as long as needed.

“Putin’s invasion has been a test for the ages, a test for America, a test for the world,” Biden said Tuesday night in his State of the Union address to Congress. “Such a defence matters to us because it keeps the peace and prevents open season” for “would-be aggressors to threaten our security and prosperity”.

With Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, watching from the gallery, Biden said the US was united in its support for Ukraine almost a year after Russia’s invasion began, even as some Republican lawmakers have called for scaling back assistance or applying stricter oversight that could slow the distribution of weapons and aid.

Biden stopped short of announcing new tariffs on Russian aluminium now under consideration with his administration. A decision on those new fees – designed to further constrict the economy of the world’s second-largest aluminium exporter – could come within days, according to people familiar with the situation.

With a thin Republican majority in the lower chamber, the prospects of a long-term reduction in US aid have grown.

Americans remain largely supportive of efforts to assist Ukraine. Nearly two-thirds of Americans surveyed last month by Gallup say they prefer supporting Ukraine in reclaiming its territory, versus just 31% who would like to see the conflict ended quickly even if it meant conceding land to Russia.

Biden’s aides said ahead of his speech that the president wanted to highlight the multinational push to help Ukraine, which has seen coordinated efforts to sanction Russia, impose new export controls and provide Kyiv with weapons and ammunition. In the end he devoted a few minutes to the issue, saying the US had “united NATO and built a global coalition”.

The push comes as the White House has sought to assure Ukraine — and fellow allies – that support will continue to flow freely despite Republicans taking a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Lawmakers passed funding legislation that included around $47-billion for Ukraine-related assistance at the end of last year, which the White House has said should cover needs in the short term. BM/DM