Business Maverick

International Finance

Asia stocks follow US shares higher, dollar steady: markets wrap

Asia stocks follow US shares higher, dollar steady: markets wrap
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, May 18, 2018. (Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
08 Feb 2023
0

Stocks in Asia edged higher on Wednesday following a late rally in US shares in a volatile session after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell rebuffed an opportunity to tamp down investor optimism.

Equities in Australia and South Korea advanced to push a region-wide benchmark of shares higher despite fluctuating trading in Hong Kong, mainland China and Japanese shares. US futures were largely flat after the S&P 500 advanced more than 1% Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed major benchmarks, climbing more than 2%. 

Australian bonds dropped in early trading following declines in Treasuries on Tuesday, which partly reversed in early Wednesday trading. An index of the dollar was steady after its fall on Tuesday snapped a three-day rally.

The yen steadied after rallying more than 1% on Tuesday, while the Aussie edged higher after also gaining more than 1% following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to increase interest rates on Tuesday. 

Powell’s sober comments echoed those made after last week’s FOMC meeting, soothing traders who were expecting the Fed chief to push back on the loosening of financial conditions and Friday’s bumper jobs report. Powell highlighted that disinflation has begun, and that further hikes will likely be needed if the jobs market remains strong.

In separate comments, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said the Fed would likely have to raise interest rates to 5.4% at the top of its target range given the strength in the US jobs market. The Fed increased rates 25 basis points last week to a band of 4.5% to 4.75%.

“The important takeaway is that Powell had a chance to signal a shift to a more aggressive posture and he didn’t take it,” wrote Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank in Dallas. “In the near-term, the Fed will likely continue to make one [or perhaps two] more hike[s] before going on hold.”

Investors will be paying close attention to shares in Adani companies after its flagship jumped by the most since Hindenburg Research’s scathing report two weeks ago. Hedge fund and distressed debt investors have begun snapping up Adani company bonds. Ratings firm Moody’s said in a report that Indian banks’ exposure to the Adani Group is not large enough to affect their credit quality.

Elsewhere in markets, the price of oil extended gains after a 4.1% surge on Tuesday, its biggest one-day move since November, helped along by a rebound in demand from China.

Traders will also keep a close eye on Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening in Washington in light of renewed tensions with China and a brewing showdown with House Republicans over raising the federal debt ceiling. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.