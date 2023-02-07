Defend Truth

POWER BATTLE OP-ED

The Bull in a china shop – Gwede Mantashe

The Bull in a china shop – Gwede Mantashe
A protester in a mask depicting Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe makes his stand at a demonstrating demanding transparency at the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) following the suspension of civil society board representative Peter Becker. 17 February 2022. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)
By Richard Calland
07 Feb 2023
0

The high court’s decision on anti-nuclear activist Peter Becker’s sacking shows just how vital it is to have countervailing views and voices on a board, to avoid ‘groupthink’. Mantashe failed to appreciate this, revealing his true colours in the process.

Journalists and commentators who brave the ANC’s national conference to get a more granular sense of what is going down must face a professional dilemma when they are finally permitted into an open session in the vast plenary hall.

If they choose to take a seat in the media section, it is relatively comfortable but very far from the action, positioned as it is about 50m directly to the right of the podium. You can’t see those on the stage, except via the huge video screens. So you might as well be at home watching it on TV from the comfort of your couch.

Most of the media take the other option. Which is to crouch or sit on the narrow corridor of floor between the podium and the front row of the delegates. Part Spanish bullring, part Roman lion’s den and part World War I trench, it is an extraordinary and even exhilarating experience.

Blood and thunder; a political cacophony. In their wisdom, the organising committee had opted to place the KwaZulu-Natal delegation right in front of the section of the podium where the speaker’s stand was located.

It’s someone’s job to try to chair this enormous and unruly gathering. And in December, that man was Gwede Mantashe – the now re-elected chair of the ANC. As one peers up at the man, one’s admiration for him inevitably grows. The baying from the KZN ranks rises; with numerous shouted demands and insults.

Delegates during nominations of the top seven at Nasrec expo at the 55th National Conference on 18 December 2022. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe attempts to calm down delegates during the nomination process at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 17 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

It’s a thankless task, but Mantashe has the skin of a rhino, and he manages the process with aplomb, without once breaking a sweat or looking remotely disconcerted. Despite the pressure, there is no evidence of his heartbeat rising one beat. He has nerves of steel.

But this man is also the minister of mineral resources and energy. And he likes his job, recognises its power, and wants to stay overlording the most important (and ripe with potential) – and troubled – sector of South Africa’s economy.

On Monday, he was centre-stage again, at the mining indaba, surrounded by “fat-cat mining magnates” and “masters-of-the-universe asset managers”, and utterly in his element.

But this rhino-skinned former National Union of Mineworkers general secretary can be as clumsy as a bull in a China shop. This, in so many words, is what the Western Cape High Court found recently, in an important judgment late last month.

The relevant factual background can be simply stated. South Africa’s nuclear energy industry is regulated by the National Nuclear Regulator and governed by the National Nuclear Regulator Act, 1999. The act requires that the regulator have a board and that the board include “one person representing communities, which may be affected by nuclear activities”.

This legal requirement was flouted for almost a year, from August 2020 until the appointment on 10 June 2021 of Peter Becker, a well-known anti-nuclear activist, who before his appointment to the board was serving as spokesperson for the Koeberg Alert Alliance, a local activist group set up to monitor the Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town.

Read in Daily Maverick:Peter Becker, sacked from the National Nuclear Regulator Board, won’t go down without a fight

Between his appointment and his first board meeting on 30 July 2021, a number of things happened that irked some members of the board and led, ultimately, to Mantashe’s decision to dismiss him from the board on 25 February 2022 (having first suspended him on 18 January) on the grounds of misconduct.

As the high court stated: “In essence, the Minister discharged him on the basis that he had a conflict of interests which arose from him having expressed critical views concerning the desirability of nuclear energy.”

Koeberg safety concerns

Soon after his appointment to the board, Becker was quoted in an article in Energize magazine on 30 June. Unsurprisingly, when asked about issues of safety and sustainability, Becker offered the view he had long held, raising a number of serious concerns.

 He was quoted as saying that “we should be worrying about the safety of the existing plant at Koeberg, especially as it approaches the end of its design lifetime”. He was concerned that there are several issues that need to be addressed before the Koeberg plant can be considered safe by modern standards and that will come with a “significant cost”, and “much like an older car, there comes a time where it is just not worth repairing it to the point where it is as safe as a new car, it was unwise to spend money refurbishing a plant before finding out what would have to be done to obtain a licence to extend its life”.

It would have been peculiar if Becker had not presented this perspective: his views on the matter, which were well known by Mantashe when he appointed him, as the minister was forced to admit during the litigation, were not changed simply because he had been appointed to the board of the regulator.

As Speaker of the first democratic parliament, Frene Ginwala, who died last month, once said when asked why she had not resigned the ANC whip after having been elected Speaker: “I can resign the whip but it would be pointless. I am ANC through and through, and nothing will change that. The question is whether I can be independent of mind, and impartial in exercising my responsibilities as Speaker.”

Peter Becker, spokesperson for the Koeberg Alert Alliance, helps to coordinate a protest against the extension of Koeberg Power Station’s operating life at Bloubergstrand Beach on 16 December 2021. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

A similar point can be made of Becker, although Mantashe’s decision to remove him denied him the opportunity to prove his independence as a board member.

And, having been told in his board induction that he could request information from staff, Becker had, during a meeting of a board’s technical subcommittee on 15 July, sought access to two documents that included information about concerns over safety drill practices at Koeberg.

Then, on 22 July, Becker convened a consultative meeting with a group of civil society organisations to collect their concerns about safety at Koeberg, doing what, one might reasonably presume, any person appointed to a board as a community representative might do.

But not according to Mantashe, who took umbrage at Becker’s positioning and after some to-ing and fro-ing between lawyers on both sides, decided to rid himself of the troublesome activist – what the court later held to be a sham process procedurally, as Mantashe had already shown his hand when in a TV interview on 3 February with Newzroom Afrika, about three weeks before his final decision to dismiss Becker, he argued defiantly that “it is simple, you are an anti-nuclear activist, you can’t sit on the Board of nuclear, and get all the details of the plans and go and plan a programme against that entity. It is not allowed” – a pre-judgment that the court later held to be both shocking and evidence of Mantashe’s “bad faith and ulterior motives”.

Later, in May, Mantashe doubled down on this line, when he was publicly quoted as saying: “If you resist nuclear and you [are] a board member, I fire you, simple. You can’t be in a board of something you’re not advocating for.”

In a subsequent affidavit, Mantashe offered the view that: “The publicly expressed views of Mr Becker concerning desirability [of nuclear power] are said to be a ‘contagion’ that would ‘infect’ the Board’s decision-making”. This was a notion the court later held to be “fanciful”.

Represented by distinguished veteran public lawyer Geoff Budlender SC, Becker decided to judicially review Mantashe’s decision on the basis that it was vitiated by multiple material irregularities, irrationality, unreasonableness and unlawfulness.

Becker prevailed. The court held that Mantashe acted unlawfully and unconstitutionally, and, in failing to consult the community before reaching his decision to dismiss Becker, acted irrationally.

In a well-composed and coherent judgment, Judge Babalwa Mantame held that the statements made in public, the request for information from the regulator’s employees and the meeting with the members of his constituency could not be construed as misconduct to justify dismissal under the act. “Even if there was a perception of conflict of interest”, Judge Mantame wrote, “in my view, it was capable of being mitigated. It then follows that a sanction of discharge is unsustainable”.

‘Boggles one’s mind’

The case raises important issues about the role of the board in leading and governing an organisation and about the role of individual board members.

Although, since it was impermissibly raised as an additional ground of misconduct to justify the dismissal, it was not relevant to the main reasoning in the judgment. The court observed, regarding Mantashe’s argument that Becker should have recused himself from decisions and discussions concerning the extension of Koeberg’s lifespan: “[It] boggles one’s mind why Mr Becker’s input on the Board should be sanctioned, even before such discussions are tabled for discussion. Instead, the Board should have considered themselves fortunate to have a representative who represents communities affected by nuclear activities. Their input should have enlightened the Board since it would have brought a different perspective to their discussions other than the government policy that was referred to by the Minister. Much to this Court’s dismay, in a Board consisting of twelve (12) members it is not clear how Mr Becker’s only opinion could have swayed all other members to his direction, unless his reasons are valid… In my view, having Mr Becker on the Board should have enhanced the Board and brought fresh and robust ideas on the table for discussion.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Adopting the approach of the International Organization for Standardization’s new standard on governance (ISO37000), the responsibility of the governing body – the board – is to “direct, oversee and be accountable for achieving the defined purpose of the organisation in an ethical and responsible fashion”.

The legal purpose of the nuclear regulator is first and foremost to provide for the protection of people affected by nuclear energy activities and to exercise regulatory control over safety.

It’s a hugely important responsibility. Get it wrong and it has dire and deadly consequences; one need look no further than the ghastly accident at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power station in 2011 to grasp this. 

What the high court’s decision helps us understand is just how vital it is to have countervailing views and voices on a board, to help ensure that “groupthink” is avoided.

Mantashe failed to appreciate this; he wanted a bunch of yes-men to ease the path for more, not less, nuclear power. Becker was a thorn in his side and despite all of Mantashe’s tired revolutionary rhetoric about “our people”, he could not tolerate a community representative with opposing views.

Mantashe acted unlawfully, but feebly. Using your authority to get rid of someone whose views are inconvenient is not an act of power or strength, but the reverse.  

ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the 9th ANC provincial conference held at Imvelo Lodge outside Bloemfontein on 21 January 2023 . Photo: Felix Dlangamandla

Mantashe is a formidable politician, there is no doubt about that. But he is also not only clumsy but, as his critics said of him following his robust defence of Cyril Ramaphosa in December, also something of a bully.

That famously thick skin can be an asset or a liability. In the case of Peter Becker, Mantashe showed his true colours. DM

Richard Calland is an associate professor in public law at UCT and as a Fellow of the University of Cambridge’s Institute for Sustainability Leadership, leads its work on board leadership and governance.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘People are broken’ — Daily Maverick readers describe toll rolling blackouts take on their health and businesses
Maverick News

‘People are broken’ — Daily Maverick readers describe toll rolling blackouts take on their health and businesses
Zimbabwe’s voters favour Nelson Chamisa over President Mnangagwa, survey shows
Maverick News

Zimbabwe’s voters favour Nelson Chamisa over President Mnangagwa, survey shows
Nonsense and insensibility - an ANC and EFF alignment will be a rocky road
South Africa

Nonsense and insensibility – an ANC and EFF alignment will be a rocky road
The mooted National State of Disaster - ANC desperation or cynical public relations exercise?
Maverick News

The mooted National State of Disaster – ANC desperation or cynical public relations exercise?
Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion

TOP READS IN SECTION

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Maverick News

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
Maverick News

Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
‘If you don’t want to serve, just go home,’ Mbalula tells ANC deployees at 111th birthday rally
Maverick News

‘If you don’t want to serve, just go home,’ Mbalula tells ANC deployees at 111th birthday rally
‘People are broken’ — Daily Maverick readers describe toll rolling blackouts take on their health and businesses
Maverick News

‘People are broken’ — Daily Maverick readers describe toll rolling blackouts take on their health and businesses

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

The Load Down Webinar Banner

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.