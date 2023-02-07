Maverick Life

In images: Bird flu alerts, and rescuers look for survivors after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria

In images: Bird flu alerts, and rescuers look for survivors after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria
A man transports chicken on a motorscooter to the chicken market in Kathmandu, Nepal, 07 February 2023. Cases of bird flu, or avian influenza, infections have been confirmed in three places in the Kathmandu Valley, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD), causing a drop in sales of chicken in the valley after the spread of the flu news. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
By Maverick Life Editors
07 Feb 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Relatives of Palestinian teenager Hamza Amjad al-Ashqar react during his funeral at Askar refugee camp near Nablus city 07 February 2023. The Palestinian health ministry said the 17-year-old was killed by a bullet in the face during a raid in Nablus. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
People carry giant drone-shot images depicting children French artist JR met during visits to refugee camps from Rwanda to Greece, during a public art performance as pre-opening of his exhibition ‘Deplace·e·s’, on San Carlo square in Turin, Italy, 07 February 2023. JR’s first solo exhibition in Italy ‘Deplace·e·s’ will run from 09 February to 16 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco
A man carries a girl who was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. Thousands of people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
A photo taken with a drone shows an aerial view over collapsed buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. Thousands of people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
A Turkish soldier reacts in front of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. Thousands of people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
A woman wraps herself in a blanket as she takes shelter in a state building in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, 07 February 2023. EPA-EFE/DENIZ TEKIN
People pass in front of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. Thousands of people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
Russian soldiers help shift injured people during rescue operations at Masharqa neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, 07 November 2023. Thousands of people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Members of military history clubs participate in a theatrical reconstruction dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the arrival of the first food train in Leningrad, now St.Petersburg, after the breakthrough of the Nazi blockade in February 1943 at the Finlandsky railway station in St. Petersburg, Russia, 07 February 2023. St. Petersburg’s citizens celebrate the 80th anniversary of the breakthrough of the Leningrad Blockade during World War II. Up to 700,000 civilians are believed to have died from hunger, frost, shelling and air bombardment during the siege that lasted some 900 days. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
A visitor looks at artworks by Rupali Gupte and Prasad Shetty during the 6th edition of the Dhaka Art Summit exhibition 2023 at the Bangladesh National Art Gallery in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 07 February 2023. More than 160 national and international artists’ works are displayed in the exhibition. The Art Summit is organized by the Samdani Art Foundation and will be opened until February 11. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
An Indian laborer waits near a traffic median to cross a road as vehicles pass through a busy intersection during the rush hour, in Chennai, India, 07 February 2023. India ranks second in the list of countries (and dependencies) by population and the current population of India is 1,415,199,835 as of 07 February 2023, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest UN (United Nations) data, with over 35 percent of the population living in urban areas. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Commuters travel on a local train, in Chennai, India, 07 February 2023. India ranks second in the list of countries (and dependencies) by population and the current population of India is 1,415,199,835 as of 07 February 2023, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest UN (United Nations) data, with over 35 percent of the population living in urban areas. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
A supporter waits for the arrival of Paetongtarn Shinawatra (unseen), Thailand’s Pheu Thai Party chief adviser on public participation and innovation, for a pre-election campaign at a market in the Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 07 February 2023. The 36-year-old youngest daughter of exiled former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn announced that she is ready to run as prime minister candidate for the oppositional Pheu Thai party in the upcoming general elections which are expected to be held in May 2023 if the parliament is not dissolved earlier. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Tourists look out on the trail in Polish Tatra mountains on Kasprowy Wierch, near Zakopane, Poland, 07 February 2023. After consultations with TOPR rescuers, the authorities of the Tatra National Park (TPN) decided to open most tourist and ski trails. The avalanche risk has dropped from the fourth to the third degree. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot POLAND OUT
Marco Pfiffner of Liechtenstein in action during the Slalom portion of the Men’s Alpine Combined event at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Courchevel, France, 07 February 2023. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Alexis Pinturault of France crosses the finish line during the slalom run of the Men’s Alpine Combined event at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Courchevel, France, 07 February 2023. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in action against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil during the WTA Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 07 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Les Rosies Group, wearing headband of Rosie the Rieveter, demonstrate against the planned pension reform, in Paris, France, 07 February 2023. The French government plans to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
Protesters take part in a demonstration against the government’s reform of the pension system, in Nice, France, 07 February 2023. The French government plans to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
The police march towards the black bloc protesters who take part in the demonstration against the government’s reform of the pension system in Paris, France, 07 February 2023. The French government plans to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
Belgium’s Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (L) and European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson walk on the dock of Antwerp port ahead of a press conference on the fight against drug trafficking in Antwerp, Belgium, 07 February 2023. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
A Kenyan worker counts USD dollar notes at a forex bureau in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, 07 February 2023. Kenyan firms have cited dollar shortage among other domestic challenges that have impacted their revenues and obstructed their expansion capacity, according to the latest Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) survey. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu DM/ ML
