Newsdeck

Forever chemicals

EU considers ban on ‘forever chemicals’, urges search for alternatives

EU considers ban on ‘forever chemicals’, urges search for alternatives
A sign warns visitors of the White Pine Trail of PFAS contamination in the Rogue River in Rockford, Michigan, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The dangers of PFAS contamination are spurring policies at the highest levels of government. People living in communities contaminated by PFAS are suing to force companies that make or use the chemicals to pay for medical tests to monitor their health. Photographer: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
07 Feb 2023
0

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The European Union on Tuesday started to consider a proposal to ban widely used substances known as PFAS or "forever chemicals" in what could become the bloc's most extensive piece of regulation of the chemical industry.

The chemicals have been used in tens of thousands of products, including aircraft, cars, textiles, medical gear and wind mills due to their long-term resistance to extreme temperatures and corrosion, but PFAS have also been linked to health risks like cancer, hormonal dysfunction and a weakened immune system as well as environmental damage.

The five countries – Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and non-EU state Norway – which have been collaborating on the proposal said in a joint statement on Tuesday that, if passed, it would become “one of the largest bans on chemical substances ever in Europe”.

“A ban on PFAS would reduce quantities of PFAS in the environment over the long term. It would also make products and processes safer for humans,” they added.

Once the ban is in force, companies will be given between 18 months and 12 years to introduce alternatives to the more than 10,000 PFAS affected, depending on the availability of alternatives, according to the draft proposal.

Makers and users of PFAS, which have formed a lobby subgroup under the European chemical makers’ association CEFIC, include BASF BASFn.DE, 3M MMM.N, Bayer BAYGn.DE, Solvay SOLB.BR, Merck KGaA MRCG.DE and Synthomer SYNTS.L.

“In many cases, no such alternatives currently exist, and in some they possibly never will,” the five countries said in their statement, adding that companies now need to start to find substitutes.

Waterproofing agents for textiles are among the easiest to replace, with paraffin wax for instance, but no substitutes are currently available for use in some medical devices such as pace makers, the dossier showed.

The moniker “forever chemicals” stems from their ability to accumulate in water and soils because they do not decompose as a result of an extremely strong bond between carbon and fluorine atoms that characterise them.

Speaking at a media briefing in Brussels, Audun Heggelund of the Norwegian Environment Agency said they are now detectable across the globe.

“You can find PFAS in penguins in the Antarctic, in polar bears in the Arctic, even in rain water in Tibet,” he added.

The new regulation would likely take effect in 2026 or 2027, according to the dossier.

certain number of pharmaceuticals, animal health products, crop protection chemicals and disinfectants would be exempt, or benefit from so-called derogations, because they already fall under existing regulatory regimesthe dossier showed.

 

DIFFICULT PROCESS

Countries submitting the dossier said that once a ban is in place, accumulation in the environment will continue for many years because waste products would continue to shed the molecules.

BEUC, a European association of national consumer protection agencies, said in a statement: “We call on the EU to proceed as fast as possible with this restriction”.

The FPP4EU group of 14 companies that make and use PFAS has said that finding alternatives is a long and difficult process.

A type of PFAS goes into Bayer’s liver and kidney cancer drug Nexavar, for instance, and finding a replacement would take up to 15 years, according to the lobby group.

It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other uses include cooling agents for large commercial refrigerators. In the aerospace and defence industry as well as in the car industry they are used to make parts resist fire, weather, and aggressive chemicals.

Within the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), two scientific committees for Risk Assessment and for Socio-Economic Analysis will now review whether the proposal to ban PFAS conforms with wider EU regulation of chemicals known as REACH, followed by a scientific evaluation and consultation with the industry.

ECHA has said that the two committees may need longer than the usual 12 months to conclude their evaluation. Afterwards, the European Commission and EU member states will decide on potential restrictions.

In other regions, initiatives to restrict PFAS are also underway. In August, the United States government said it will propose designating certain forever chemicals as hazardous substances under the U.S. Superfund programme.

Among corporate initiatives, U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co MMM.N in December set itself a 2025 deadline to stop producing them.

Investors managing $8 trillion in assets in December wrote to 54 companies urging them to phase out their use.

Between 140,000 and 310,000 tonnes of PFASs were sold in European markets in 2020, and the overall annual health costs from exposure to PFAS in Europe has been estimated to be 52 billion-84 billion euros ($55.72 billion-$90.01 billion), according to the draft.

By Ludwig Burger

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Susan Fenton and Christina Fincher)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The mooted National State of Disaster - ANC desperation or cynical public relations exercise?
Maverick News

The mooted National State of Disaster – ANC desperation or cynical public relations exercise?
The Bull in a china shop – Gwede Mantashe
Maverick News

The Bull in a china shop – Gwede Mantashe
Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Zimbabwe’s voters favour Nelson Chamisa over President Mnangagwa, survey shows
Maverick News

Zimbabwe’s voters favour Nelson Chamisa over President Mnangagwa, survey shows
‘People are broken’ — Daily Maverick readers describe toll rolling blackouts take on their health and businesses
Maverick News

‘People are broken’ — Daily Maverick readers describe toll rolling blackouts take on their health and businesses

TOP READS IN SECTION

F-22 jet marks first air-to-air strike with takedown of Chinese 'spy balloon'
Newsdeck

F-22 jet marks first air-to-air strike with takedown of Chinese 'spy balloon'
I have a picture for you! 29 January - 04 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 29 January – 04 February 2023
One peacekeeper killed in Congo after U.N. chopper comes under fire
Newsdeck

One peacekeeper killed in Congo after U.N. chopper comes under fire
Chinese balloon recovery begins as US weighs what Beijing's leaders knew
Newsdeck

Chinese balloon recovery begins as US weighs what Beijing's leaders knew
Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria
Newsdeck

Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

The Load Down Webinar Banner

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.