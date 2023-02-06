Defend Truth

NORTHERN EXPOSURE OP-ED

Zanu-PF passes anti-NGO bill, killing last line of defence for human rights in Zimbabwe

Zanu-PF passes anti-NGO bill, killing last line of defence for human rights in Zimbabwe
Protesters march at the Zimbabwean Consulate in Johannesburg, 3 March 2007. (Photo: Gallo Images)
By Thokozani Mbwana
06 Feb 2023
0

The passing last week of a new law to control civil society organisations in Zimbabwe is an ominous sign of the consolidation of Zanu-PF power in the build-up to this year’s elections.

In the wake of the fall of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, current president Emmerson Mnangagwa promised life anew.

But, as has been seen in the last five years, the Zanu-PF administration has continued to promise without delivery and chosen to retain its power at the expense of the rights of Zimbabwean citizens.

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, we are seeing concerted efforts by the administration to consolidate power. The electoral commission of Zimbabwe is packed with former military members who have failed countless times to demonstrate their separation from and objectivity towards the state.

In June 2021, Zanu-PF’s Provincial Development Coordinator in Harare, Tafadzwa Muguti, issued an order to NGOs to submit their strategic and organisational plans to him for approval. The police were instructed to arrest any NGO members that refused and threatened them with permanent banning if they did not comply. Zimbabwean civil society challenged the order at the high court in September of that year.

Two months later, the Zimbabwean government published the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill (PVO) in the Government Gazette. The bill was met with a major backlash from civil society as it outlined the ways in which the government intended to control and silence the freedom of association, assembly and expression of NGOs and citizens.

Civil society disputed the PVO Bill through multiple written and oral submissions.

In 2022, civil society provided to the Parliament Legal Committee and the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Public Service a document titled the “CSOs’ Consolidated Analysis of the PVO Bill”. Civil society also joined a consultative meeting with the minister of justice in which he agreed to introduce various amendments provided by participating CSOs. They were later omitted. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Throughout 2022 the PVO Bill went through a series of community-based public hearings in which it was continually met with opposition. Concerns about the government’s ability to interfere with NGOs through bureaucratic and invasive processes were shared. The bill was seen as a major attack on the right to freedom of association, assembly and expression.

Even within these public hearings, it had been reported that there were multiple disruptions by assumed government military officials against those who opposed the bill. There were at least two reported incidents in Masvingo where human rights defenders and citizens were verbally and physically attacked for expressing their opinions against the bill.

The bill has major implications for the operations and abilities of NGOs to fulfil their missions effectively. It silences them and stifles any attempt to protect the rights of Zimbabwean citizens, which will also prevent them from being able to participate fully in the country’s politics and social commentary.

The bill intends to continuously monitor and assess organisations on suspicion of money laundering and terrorism, a tactic usually used to stifle foreign funding or any opposition lobbying done by organisations by deeming them “terrorist groups”.

In addition to this, the minister has a wide range of discretion on what he deems “terrorism” and the ability to replace NGOs’ leadership or interfere generally with their internal workings.

As with other anti-NGO bills, there may also be a requirement for NGOs to reregister if any “material changes”, no matter how small, are made within the organisation. This allows the government greater opportunities to deny registration to human rights organisations that they deem to be in opposition towards them as terrorist conglomerates, and thus criminalising or penalising them.

Another worrying point of the bill is that the government has overriding power to deregister any organisation that opposes or supports political parties in elections.

The long-awaited bill arrived at the Zimbabwean Senate on 31 January 2023 and passed through three readings with only one minister opposing it. It will be passed onto the president for his signature, sealing the fate of Zimbabwe’s NGOs.

The soon-to-be Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Act (2023) will further oppress human rights organisations and defenders from attempting to uphold and protect the rights of Zimbabwean citizens, as well as entrench further the repressive state.

The PVO Act will allow the government to eradicate what could be the last on-the-ground line of defence for the protection of foundational human rights like free expression, association and assembly and other intersecting rights.

It will strengthen the dictatorial nature of the government and further prevent Zimbabwean citizens from exercising their rights to fully participate in their own society. DM

Thokozani Mbwana is a researcher-writer and poet working in human rights. Their interests lie in LGBTIQ+ rights, free expression, transitional justice and ethical research practices. They serve as Project Manager at the Campaign for Free Expression (CFE), a non-profit advocacy organisation that defends and expands the right of all to express themselves.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Maverick News

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
South Africa

How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
‘If you don’t want to serve, just go home,’ Mbalula tells ANC deployees at 111th birthday rally
Maverick News

‘If you don’t want to serve, just go home,’ Mbalula tells ANC deployees at 111th birthday rally
Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
Maverick News

Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt

TOP READS IN SECTION

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Maverick News

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
South Africa ensnared in deadly global web of violence as Israeli criminal underworld spreads its tentacles
Maverick News

South Africa ensnared in deadly global web of violence as Israeli criminal underworld spreads its tentacles
Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
Maverick News

Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
Four ANC members will be sworn in as MPs to pave way for Ramaphosa's new-look Cabinet
Maverick News

Four ANC members will be sworn in as MPs to pave way for Ramaphosa's new-look Cabinet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.