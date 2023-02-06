Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Rothschilds Map Bank’s New Path With $4 Billion Go-Private Deal

Rothschilds Map Bank’s New Path With $4 Billion Go-Private Deal
The headquarter of Rothschild & Cie in Paris. Photographer: Antoine Antoniol/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
06 Feb 2023
0

After decades in public markets, the Rothschild dynasty — one of the most storied names in banking — has decided its flagship bank is best in private hands.

Rothschild & Co., whose predecessors helped finance the Duke of Wellington’s victory over Napoleon in 1815 at the battle of Waterloo, announced Monday that its main shareholder plans a tender offer valuing the firm at about €3.7 billion ($4 billion).

The move, at a time when many rivals are going the opposite route, would end public ownership of a firm that in one form or another has been listed since 1838, according to a spokeswoman. It marks a further step in the family’s efforts to cement control, after a 2012 reorganization effectively brought the French and British businesses under one roof and simplified the organization structure.

The Paris-based firm generates the majority of its revenue from providing financial advisory, though it also has a wealth and asset management unit as well as merchant banking business. Led by Alexandre de Rothschild since 2018, the bank has been expanding in the US and managed to sidestep much of the slump in the market for deal advisory, ranking 6th by the number of mergers and acquisitions last year.

“None of the businesses of the group needs access to capital from the public equity markets,” Concordia, a holding company for the family, said in a statement. “Furthermore, each of the businesses is better assessed on the basis of their long-term performance rather than short-term earnings. This makes private ownership of the group more appropriate than a public listing.”

Read more: The Rothschild’s Are So Done With the Markets: Chris Hughes

Concordia said it expects to offer €48 a share, a premium of 19% over the closing price on Friday. Concordia already owns 38.9% of the firm’s shares and 47.5% of the voting rights. Rothschild’s shares rose 17% to €47 at 3:38 p.m. in Paris trading.

The going-private plan comes three months after Evelyn de Rothschild, the former head of the British arm of the banking group, died at age 91. Evelyn and his cousin David de Rothschild, who oversaw the French arm, united the two branches in a move that was seen as a key step in remaining competitive. David took managerial control of the U.K. side of the business in 2004 after his cousin Evelyn retired.

Under his leadership and that of his son, the center of power at the lender moved further to Paris. David de Rothschild’s side of the family has 39.42% of Concordia’s voting rights, while his cousin Eric de Rothschild’s has 55.6%, according to Rothschild’s annual report.

The Rothschild & Co. offices, right, in the City of London on Feb. 6.

Concordia said it’s currently in advanced negotiations with investors and banks to finalize the financing of the deal. If the talks are successful, it intends to file its offer by the end of the first half of 2023.

Rothschild & Co. said it plans to offer a €1.4 dividend to shareholders at its next annual general meeting on May 25. The firm will also propose a €8 exceptional dividend, should Concordia decide to file its offer. The price of the offer would be adjusted downwards by those amounts.

The Rothschild firm was founded by Mayer Amschel, who started out buying and selling old coins in a Frankfurt ghetto. In the early 1800s, he sent his five sons to establish bases of Rothschild in London, Paris, Naples, Vienna and Frankfurt.

The Rothschild name has been the center of dispute between branches of the family for years. In 2018, the firm settled a long-running disagreement with wealth manager Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) SA, which is managed by a different branch of the family, over the use of the name. As part of that deal, the two companies agreed to unwind their cross-shareholdings.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Maverick News

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
South Africa

How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
South African firms urge Ramaphosa to pick better ministers
Maverick News

South African firms urge Ramaphosa to pick better ministers
Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
Maverick News

Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt

TOP READS IN SECTION

How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
South Africa

How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
Money for Nothing: The curious case of Avraham Eisenberg — criminal or genius?
Maverick News

Money for Nothing: The curious case of Avraham Eisenberg — criminal or genius?
Alarm bells are ringing as South Africa’s business community continues to shrink in the face of looming collapse – what is their alternative choice?
Business Maverick

Alarm bells are ringing as South Africa’s business community continues to shrink in the face of looming collapse – what is their alternative choice?
After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts
South Africa

After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts
From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Maverick News

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.