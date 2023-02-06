Newsdeck

Ukraine War

Norway plans $7 billion in aid to Ukraine over five years

Norway plans $7 billion in aid to Ukraine over five years
A woman looks at Ukrainian flags commemorating Ukrainian soldiers killed during the war with Russia at Independence Square, on February 2, 2023 in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine. February 24 will mark one year since Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the time since, fighting has largely concentrated in the east and south of the country, but the capital remains the target of regular air strikes. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
By Reuters
06 Feb 2023
0

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Norway's prime minister proposed on Monday that his country, a major petroleum exporter, should provide some 75 billion Norwegian crowns ($7.3 billion) in aid to Ukraine over five years.

“We aim to secure a unified agreement on this in parliament,” Labour Party Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference after meeting Norwegian opposition leaders.

The Nordic country has seen its government income swell to record levels following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the price of gas sold to Europe soared last year.

Stoere, faced with criticism from some countries and parts of the opposition at home for indirectly profiting from the war, announced in late 2022 a plan to give multi-year aid to Ukraine, without saying how much.

In 2023, half the aid would fund military requirements while the rest would go to humanitarian needs, although this split could change in coming years, he said.

Norway should also give 5 billion crowns extra this year in aid to poor countries suffering from soaring global food prices in the wake of the Ukraine war, Stoere said.

Stoere’s minority government must seek parliament’s approval for the funds, which will increase the annual spending of Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest with assets of close to $1.4 trillion.

The main opposition Conservative Party said it expected to back the plan, which is subject to final negotiations in coming weeks.

In 2022, Norway became Europe’s largest gas supplier due to a drop in Russian gas flows. It is also Europe’s second-largest oil producer after Russia.

Inflows to the Norwegian wealth fund swelled last year from the state’s petroleum revenues to the tune of 1.1 trillion crowns or $108 billion – nearly three times the previous record, set in 2008.

By Gwladys Fouche

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
South Africa

How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Maverick News

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
Maverick News

Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
‘If you don’t want to serve, just go home,’ Mbalula tells ANC deployees at 111th birthday rally
Maverick News

‘If you don’t want to serve, just go home,’ Mbalula tells ANC deployees at 111th birthday rally

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 29 January - 04 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 29 January – 04 February 2023
F-22 jet marks first air-to-air strike with takedown of Chinese 'spy balloon'
Newsdeck

F-22 jet marks first air-to-air strike with takedown of Chinese 'spy balloon'
One peacekeeper killed in Congo after U.N. chopper comes under fire
Newsdeck

One peacekeeper killed in Congo after U.N. chopper comes under fire
Italy sounds the alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack
Newsdeck

Italy sounds the alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack
Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria
Newsdeck

Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.