Human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko's wife Tanele spoke about the pain she has endured as a result of her husband's passing. When Maseko was imprisoned in 2014/15 Tanele had travelled around the world calling for his release. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

The service was attended by Maseko’s wife Tanele and his two young sons. Delegations travelled from Botswana and Swaziland.

The great respect with which Maseko was regarded was borne out by the calibre of those who paid moving tributes to him. They included veteran Zimbabwean lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, who former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke (also a speaker) called “the most courageous person in southern Africa”.

Earlier, Mtetwa had told a briefing of foreign diplomats that “the international community must come out hard over his killing or this will happen to all human rights activists in the region”.

In addition there were two United Nations special rapporteurs (on human rights defenders and the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association), representatives of lawyers associations, activists and Mlungisi Makhanya, the president of Pudemo, a prohibited movement in Eswatini. DM/MC