President Cyril Ramaphosa will soon reshuffle his Cabinet. The DM168 team has found keepers for him – and new blood. We’d love to hear your ideas, too.

The line-up at a glance Part 1

PRESIDENT

Cyril Ramaphosa — demote. See Mines.

Possible replacements

Imtiaz Sooliman

The Gift of the Givers founder practically runs the country anyway. He takes himself and his team of big hearts to wherever they are needed to bring comfort, water, food, medicine and much else to people in need. The Gift of the Givers do not steal, spend money carefully and are trusted by many more South Africans than the government is.

Songezo Zibi

The Rivonia Circle founder who wants to be President is a popular choice with the Daily Maverick (DM) team across portfolios. We love that he has a manifesto, energy and ideas and is a former journalist.

DEPUTY PRESIDENT

David Mabuza — go. (He wants to leave anyway.)

Possible replacements

Mcebisi Jonas

The State Capture whistleblower has many ideas to fix South Africa. He was a good deputy finance minister until Jacob Zuma fired him, so understands the fiscal picture. And he has spent enough years in business now to understand this vital sector.

MINISTER IN THE PRESIDENCY

Mondli Gungubele — stay. He plays his role well and has opened government communications, a portfolio he looks after.

AGRICULTURE, LAND REFORM AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT

Thoko Didiza — stay (with one reservation).

Farmers love her. She is often out in the fields. Her restitution work has been energetic. Our bundu-bashing colleague Ed Stoddard disagrees. He says that Didiza hasn’t moved quickly enough on land reform.

Possible replacement

Wandile Sihlobo

An agricultural economist, farmer and author, Sihlobo has it all: he is young, he is a farmer, he understands agricultural economics, he knows the sector’s potential.

BASIC EDUCATION

Angie Motshekga — go. Time to retire.

Possible replacements

Jonathan Jansen

He has a deep understanding of the country’s education challenges, speaks his mind, identifies great teachers and has systemic and practical knowledge.

Mary Metcalfe

If you want someone with a calm pair of hands who knows the system, then Metcalfe would make a fabulous education minister. She spent 25 years working in public education and knows teachers, unions and the challenges really well.

Mmusi Maimane

He can get finally rid of Life Orientation as a subject.

COMMUNICATIONS AND DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni — go. Digital migration has not happened; the SABC has had no board for more than 100 days and the Post Office and Post Bank are a big mess.

Possible replacements

Phumzile van Damme

The former DA MP loves everything communications and digital tech. She is a global expert on misinformation, disinformation and online hate. She is a great supporter of the SABC, which falls under this portfolio.

Phathiswa Magopeni

The former editor-in-chief of news and current affairs at the SABC proved herself brave, outspoken and a good administrator. She has numerous degrees and is fiercely interested in digital development for Africa.

Mark Barnes

The former CEO of the Post Office had big ideas to fix this essential but troubled system of communication. The Post Office and its subsidiary, the Post Bank, are a communications lifeline for SA. But both are currently on life support. Barnes is abrasive and gregarious and loud — all delightful traits for a politician.

Sipho Maseko

The former Telkom boss is looking for a new role, and why not? Maseko ran a good ship at Telkom, he manages the interface with politics and business well, and he gets things done.

COOPERATIVE GOVERNANCE AND TRADITIONAL AFFAIRS

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma — go. Have you seen the state of local government? The District Development Model is a mirage.

Possible replacements

Nomvuyo Mposelwa

The Senqu mayor fixed the finances of a deadbeat municipality in Lady Grey in the Eastern Cape by paying attention to detail and being on the ground. She is a former teacher so puts children first; she is a stickler for rules and for consequence management.

Chris Pappas

The Umgeni mayor has redefined what the role of mayor is. Since his election in 2021, Pappas has been on the ground, fixing potholes, drainage systems and ruined public facilities; meeting his constituents and generally doing his job. He has steered clear of party politics and disabling battles with the ANC.

Mpho Phalatse

This hard-working ex-mayor, who was voted out last week, knows the ground well. In her short time as mayor of Johannesburg, she was energetic, interested and listened to and accepted good ideas to deal with power cuts, improve water systems and fix the city. She is also a naturally talented politician and as a doctor, her first love is public health.

DEFENCE

Thandi Modise — go. Was taken hostage by military veterans and kowtowed to them, putting the country in danger.

Possible replacements

Kobus Marais

DA shadow minister Kobus Marais knows defence well and has reached out to experts to get the best possible grounding from people who know.

Colonel Musa “Midnight” Mbhokota

The first black South African to qualify as a pilot on the Gripen fighter, Mbhokota rapidly rose through the ranks, commanding 2 Squadron and holding various other leadership roles in the SANDF. However, he was passed over for top command jobs and ultimately left the service. Anyone who can pilot an advanced fighter jet, command a squadron of pilots who do the same, and navigate the muck and mire of South Africa’s defence force deserves a nod at the top job.

EMPLOYMENT AND LABOUR

Thulas Nxesi — go.

Possible replacements

Maryana Iskander

Iskander founded and led the Harambee Employment Accelerator which has put thousands of young people into employment. The Harambee model works closely with the private sector to train young people to be work-ready. It also takes a full human being approach by caring for the psychological and physiological needs of work-seekers. The model and methods are being replicated across the world and the country.

FINANCE

Enoch Godongwana — stay

He has been a firm hand on the tiller in rough seas. He has a great understanding of public finances, has negotiated through the wage dispute with civil servants and is needed for stability, says DM.

Possible replacements

Iraj Abedian

The economist and adviser takes no prisoners. His data knowledge and political experience mean he knows how to stare down interest groups and also to persuade when necessary. He is globally connected and just a nice guy.

Colin Coleman

The former Goldman Sachs banker really wants the job. He is clever, politically connected and always does interesting research to back up his arguments.

The line-up at a glance Part 2

HEALTH

Joe Phaahla — go. Like Eskom, South Africa’s healthcare worker crisis has been getting worse despite experts raising the alarm over and over again. A good strategy was produced, but Phaahla has shown no real seriousness or urgency in dealing with the issue and turning strategy into action. If he stays, expect healthcare worker shortages to get worse and working conditions for those who do stay to deteriorate further. That said, the director-general, Sandile Buthelezi, is a much bigger problem than the minister, who would probably be fine if there was a competent DG at the helm.

Possible replacements

Quarraisha Abdool-Karim

In an era of pandemics, this award-winning epidemiologist is the person to manage us through. She is an award-winning scientist in the field of infectious diseases. She is well-connected and candid enough to manage public and private sector vested interests. And she has worked in government, so understands it well.

Keith Cloete

The Western Cape health boss has come through the ranks and runs a tight ship in the province. He rises above politics and is generally lauded as a safe pair of hands.

HIGHER EDUCATION, SCIENCE AND INNOVATION

Blade Nzimande — go. Time to retire.

Possible replacements

Tshilidzi Marwala

This heralded and garlanded vice-chancellor of the University of Johannesburg (UJ) is off to Tokyo to head the UN University there. But we’d like him to stay. He turned UJ into a university in demand from students here and across the world. He has a keen futurist mind and made South Africans think about AI and the next digital age.

Zeblon Vilakazi

He’s a nuclear physicist who worked on the Large Hadron Collider and speaks 10 languages. He is an A-rated scholar and has stabilised Wits University, where he is the vice-chancellor. The centenary celebrations in 2022 returned prestige to the institution.

HOME AFFAIRS

Aaron Motsoaledi — go. We have no words.

Possible replacement

Michael Jordaan

The former CEO of FNB has gone on to start a bank, Zero, and a data-only network, Rain. He could fix Home Affairs in no time as it needs a tech guru who understands how to take services from brick structures to the world of clicks. He could fix queuing systems and processes in a jiffy. Home Affairs is a service needed from the cradle to the grave. It is the source of heartache, the inefficient state writ large and yet the fix is not difficult.

HUMAN SETTLEMENTS

Mmamoloko Kubayi — go. Goodbye, Kubayi. We can’t think of a single thing this minister has done in five years.

Possible replacement

S’bu Zikode

The founder and president of Abahlali baseMjondolo, the renowned Durban-based shack dwellers organisation, would be a great human settlements minister. He knows the needs, he is grounded, and understands the impact of the state on the lives of people who live in informal settlements. Zikode is comfortable in different stakeholder groups and is internationally connected to shack-dweller movements.

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

Naledi Pandor — go. Reports say the minister is off to a BRICS secretariat in… Russia. Ja, né.

Possible replacement

Trevor Noah

Now that he has left his perch at the Daily Show, he would be a great ambassador for South Africa on the global stage. Comedians becoming great leaders is in vogue, as we have seen with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky. Politics is nearly always comedy.

JUSTICE AND CORRECTIONAL SERVICES

Ronald Ozzy Lamola — a keeper. Lamola is a hard-working, talented minister who has given the National Prosecuting Authority the budget and cover to do its job. He is a good political head for the Office of the Chief Justice; his appointment of Judge Edwin Cameron as head of the Correctional Services Judicial Inspectorate was inspired; he is decriminalising sex work.

MINERAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY

Gwede Mantashe — go. He is a walking national state of disaster.

Then split the portfolio into its component parts:

Mining

Cyril Ramaphosa

He would be a fabulous minister here as he knows all sides of the mining-based economy: politics, business and labour.

Frans Baleni

In case CR doesn’t want to stay. This former mineworkers’ leader would be a good head of a complex portfolio. He is well-liked by the Minerals Council and has been in business for long enough to not be partisan. Baleni’s even temper and fabulous networks would make him a good leader.

ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT, FISHERIES AND FORESTRY

Barbara Creecy — stay. She is a good minister of the environment, fisheries and forestry and tactical enough to manage a just transition to a more sustainable energy mix. She is an activist and is well-versed in the need to make sure that coal miners and coal mining communities are effectively shielded from the transition.

Possible replacement

Kumi Naidoo

Or appoint Kumi Naidoo as the leader of future energy, the environment, forestry and fisheries. This former head of Greenpeace and Amnesty is committed and brave and has networks that extend from here to everywhere. He would ensure a truly just transition.

POLICE

Bheki Cele — go. Time to hang up the hat

Possible replacements

Jeremy Vearey

The former police general knows where the guns are as he has studied how surrendered weapons and police arsenals end up in the hands of gangs. He is a take-no-prisoners person and would guide anti-crime policy well. In addition, his knowledge of organised crime will be vital because of the layered nature of criminal networks at play in South Africa.

Irvin Kinnes

He has done extensive on-the-ground research into gangsterism and related crimes and what drives these. He has also analysed how communities relate to police work and what is needed to make policing impactful and successful in South Africa.

He worked for the National Institute for Crime Prevention and Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro), has experience in training senior police officers, and was involved with the setting up of what is now known as the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Kinnes is familiar with issues of police oversight in South Africa — he was previously the content adviser for Parliament’s police committee. He is now an associate professor of criminology at the University of Cape Town’s Centre of Criminology.

TRADE, INDUSTRY AND COMPETITION

Ebrahim Patel — go. We have diminishing trade and industry and very little competition in our economy.

Possible replacements

Whitey Basson

The former Shoprite CEO knows how to trade. He grew the grocery empire into a continental giant and understands logistics, transport, cold chains, profits and all the things our economy needs. He shoots straight and as a king of fast-moving consumer goods, he can help shape a more competitive economy, taking on the monopolists who continue to keep prices high.

Songezo Zibi

Zibi has worked in business and knows it inside out. He has negotiated deals and policy, understands the network industries of energy, transport and communications very well and he could cut his teeth here.

MINISTER OF WOMEN, CHILDREN AND PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane — go. Does anyone even know of this minister?

Possible replacement

Pregs Govender

The former ANC MP, activist, author and general wonder of a woman would be a perfect incumbent for a role that cuts across everything.

PUBLIC ENTERPRISES

Pravin Gordhan — go. Who needs this mess of a ministry and department?

PUBLIC SERVICE AND ADMINISTRATION

Vacant

Possible minister

Robert McBride

He motivates teams well, picks up mandates and implements effectively, and is a person of action. Also, he doesn’t take nonsense.

PUBLIC WORKS

Who needs this ministry?

Replace it with Builders Warehouse

Ministers can buy their generators and the state’s maintenance crew can buy stuff at good prices to fix government buildings.

WATER AND SANITATION

Senzo Mchunu — stay. The minister has been like a fresh shower. He has reintroduced the Blue Drop and Green Drop reports. He is trying to fix the Giyani Dam mess which has caused years of problems for the people who live there, while costing billions. He is slowly fixing the composition of water boards where most water corruption starts. He listens to experts.

SMALL BUSINESS

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams — go. Scrap the ministry. If you ask small businesses what they need, they are likely to say stable electricity, capital, a good road network and a growing economy. None will say a Cabinet minister.

SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

Lindiwe Zulu — go. The minister known as “Ginger” is too gingery and defensive about a portfolio that should be a sentinel.

Possible replacements

Patricia de Lille

This minister once said, “we need social workers more than we need cops” and that is true. De Lille has always been most comfortable on the ground with people and this role would be perfect. More than 25 million grants are paid monthly and overseeing the agency, Sassa, which oversees grant payments is a big part of the job. With her corruption-busting style, De Lille would weed out the networks still trying to eat at Sassa. She and Sassa CEO Totsie Memela-Khambula would make a great team.

SPORTS, ARTS AND CULTURE

Nathi Mthethwa — this flagpole must go.

Gregory Vuyani Maqoma

South Africa’s dancer laureate is a jewel in our crown. He has performed around the world and is still touring The Head and the Load, the opera he partnered on with William Kentridge. In 2020, he delivered International Dance Day under the auspices of the International Theatre Institute and Unesco. He was recently commissioned to create work for the Ballet de l’Opéra de Lyon and Ballet Black. Maqoma has branched out into writing musicals and he turns 50 this year. He will celebrate with a number of legacy projects.

Mike van Graan

The playwright, actor, director and policymaker is the perfect polymath to use the sports, arts and culture budget to enhance all three of these vital lifelines.

TOURISM

Lindiwe Sisulu — go. Join Carl Niehaus’s new party and mount a bid to be President.

Possible replacement

Enver Duminy

Cape Town is having a bumper season under its tourism CEO and the TikTok videos made by his team are reason enough to make him a minister.

TRANSPORT

Vacant — Fikile “Fix Fok All” Mbalula is now ANC secretary-general.

Possible replacement

Martha Ngoye

A lawyer by training, she has worked for two of SA’s biggest companies, Transnet and Prasa. As head of Legal, Risk and Compliance at Prasa, she stood up when the bad guys wanted control of the finances. A key executive, she worked on the recovery of funds during the Siyangena case. At the Zondo Commission, she exposed the rot at Prasa and is now paying the price with countless firings and court cases.

