Sport

FOOTBALL

English Premier League charges Manchester City over alleged financial rule breaches

English Premier League charges Manchester City over alleged financial rule breaches
Erling Haaland (left) of Manchester City in action against Thomas Partey of Arsenal during the fourth-round FA Cup match between Manchester City and Arsenal in Manchester, Britain, 27 January 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Adam Vaughan)
By Simon Jennings
06 Feb 2023
0

Reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City face fresh allegations over financial breaches dating back 14 years.

The English Premier League has referred Manchester City to an independent commission over more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules since the club was acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group. 

The referral came weeks before the expected publication of a government white paper set to recommend the establishment of an independent regulator in English soccer to deal with the game’s finances, club ownership and corporate governance. 

City, the world’s highest revenue-generating club last season, according to Deloitte, are alleged to have committed multiple financial breaches between 2009 and 2018, the league said on Monday. 

League rules state that charges such as those faced by City could, if proven, result in a club being expelled from the Premier League in the worst-case scenario. 

Offending clubs may alternatively be deducted points, fined or reprimanded. 

While it remains to be seen what sanctions the commission imposes on City, a stricter stance by the Premier League on club finances could deter potential investors in clubs like Manchester United, according to a sports finance lawyer. 

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are seeking new investors, in large part due to Middle Eastern investment in clubs such as City and Newcastle United and the collapse of a planned Super League, industry experts have told Reuters. 

City, who were acquired by City Football Group in 2008, are also charged with failing to cooperate with the Premier League’s investigation, which was launched in December 2018. 

City are alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information, “in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs”, the league said. 

The club, which has won the Premier League title six times since the Abu Dhabi takeover, said it was surprised by the league’s “issuing of these alleged breaches”. 

“The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position,” City added

The charges stem from a Premier League investigation into City’s financial dealings launched four years ago, after the release of a tranche of “Football Leaks” documents obtained by the German publication Der Spiegel

manchester city guardiola
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Raul Caro)

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Subsequent ban 

City were subsequently banned from the Champions League by the European governing body, Uefa, for two years, but successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned the ban in 2020. 

The club was fined €30-million by Uefa, which the CAS reduced to  €10-million. 

In addition to the charges relating to the club’s revenue and operating costs, City are also alleged to have not fully disclosed managerial remuneration from 2009 to 2013, when Roberto Mancini was manager. 

The club is also charged with failing to comply with Premier League rules requiring clubs to follow Uefa’s financial fair play (FFP) regulations from 2013 to 2018 and failing to follow the Premier League’s rules on profit and sustainability from 2015 to 2018. 

FFP regulations are designed to stop clubs from running up big losses through spending on players. They also ensure sponsorship deals are based on their real market value and are genuine commercial agreements — and not ways for owners to pump cash into a club to get around the rules. 

“The proceedings before the Commission will … be confidential and heard in private,” the Premier League said in a statement

“The Premier League will be making no further comment in respect of this matter until further notice.” Reuters/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Maverick News

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
South Africa

How SA Tourism CFO lied about links to Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship 'activation' agency
‘If you don’t want to serve, just go home,’ Mbalula tells ANC deployees at 111th birthday rally
Maverick News

‘If you don’t want to serve, just go home,’ Mbalula tells ANC deployees at 111th birthday rally
Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
Maverick News

Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt

TOP READS IN SECTION

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Maverick News

Free State ANC axes premier Sisi Ntombela, Mangaung mayor and several MECs
Cross-border crime - SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
Maverick News

Cross-border crime – SIU probe into stalled R85.7-million Mozambique border wall nears completion
South Africa ensnared in deadly global web of violence as Israeli criminal underworld spreads its tentacles
Maverick News

South Africa ensnared in deadly global web of violence as Israeli criminal underworld spreads its tentacles
Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
Maverick News

Two Zuma-appointed provincial NPA bosses take the fight for their jobs to ConCourt
Four ANC members will be sworn in as MPs to pave way for Ramaphosa's new-look Cabinet
Maverick News

Four ANC members will be sworn in as MPs to pave way for Ramaphosa's new-look Cabinet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.