Newsdeck

Newsdeck

One peacekeeper killed in Congo after U.N. chopper comes under fire

One peacekeeper killed in Congo after U.N. chopper comes under fire
A South African Air Force Oryx helicopter flies past a Rooivalk helicopter during the air force capability demonstration at the Roodewal Bombing Range in 2013. (Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / Daniel Born)
By Reuters
05 Feb 2023
0

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo Feb 5 (Reuters) - One U.N. peacekeeper was killed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday when a helicopter operated by the peacekeeping force came under fire while in mid-air, the U.N. mission called MONUSCO said.

The helicopter was able to land in the provincial capital Goma. It was attacked after taking off from the city of Beni in the early afternoon.

One peacekeeper was also severely wounded in the attack, MONUSCO said in a statement, which did not say who might be responsible. The statement did not say what weapon was fired at the helicopter or what caused the casualties.

A U.N. peacekeeping mission of around 18,200 personnel has been deployed in eastern Congo since taking over from a previous U.N. operation in 2010. Its mandate includes supporting the Congolese government’s effort to stabilise a region racked by rebel violence.

Eight peacekeepers were killed last year when their helicopter crashed in a part of North Kivu province, where the Congolese army was fighting a rebel group known as the M23.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa ensnared in deadly global web of violence as Israeli criminal underworld spreads its tentacles
Maverick News

South Africa ensnared in deadly global web of violence as Israeli criminal underworld spreads its tentacles
Operation Tiger: Gatvol big cats are on a mission to find toothless ANC cadres
DM168

Operation Tiger: Gatvol big cats are on a mission to find toothless ANC cadres
Tottenham's 12th Man: Long live Bishop Themba Khumalo
South Africa

Tottenham's 12th Man: Long live Bishop Themba Khumalo
Four ANC members will be sworn in as MPs to pave way for Ramaphosa's new-look Cabinet
Maverick News

Four ANC members will be sworn in as MPs to pave way for Ramaphosa's new-look Cabinet
Mabuza to step aside for Mashatile, but Ramaphosa asks for time to tie up loose ends
Maverick News

Mabuza to step aside for Mashatile, but Ramaphosa asks for time to tie up loose ends

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 29 January - 04 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 29 January – 04 February 2023
South Africa says finalising climate plan as finance head quits
South Africa

South Africa says finalising climate plan as finance head quits
Ukraine Latest: Putin vows victory as Zelensky warns of intensified Moscow offensive
Newsdeck

Ukraine Latest: Putin vows victory as Zelensky warns of intensified Moscow offensive
Trump is non-committal on support for 2024 GOP presidential nominee if he’s excluded
Newsdeck

Trump is non-committal on support for 2024 GOP presidential nominee if he’s excluded
Man pleads guilty to treason offence and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth
Newsdeck

Man pleads guilty to treason offence and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.