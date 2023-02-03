Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Zimbabwean embassy responds to expiry of exemption permits and Operation Dudula actions

Zimbabwean embassy responds to expiry of exemption permits and Operation Dudula actions
Zimbabwean Ambassador David Hamadziripi and Consul General Melody Chaurura addressed the media on the return from South Africa of Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders. (Photo: Kimberly Mutandiro)
By Kimberly Mutandiro for GroundUp
03 Feb 2023
0

The ambassador encouraged voluntary repatriation. But he also criticised the way Zimbabweans are being denied public services.

Zimbabwe will facilitate the return from South Africa of holders of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP), due to expire on 30 June, Zimbabwean Ambassador David Hamadziripi told a media briefing at the embassy in Pretoria on Thursday.

In a decision criticised by ZEP holders and facing a legal challenge, the South African government decided not to renew the permits in 2021, gave the 180,000 ZEP holders a year grace ending 31 December 2022, and then gave an extension until 30 June 2023.

Since the decision, groups such as Operation Dudula have been increasingly targeting Zimbabweans and immigrants.

When asked about whether the embassy was aware of Zimbabweans being targeted and denied public services in South Africa, Hamadziripi said, “We are aware that Zimbabweans are being excluded from receiving public services in this country … We believe that this is not right. These individuals and those families do deserve to get that service.”

He said the embassy had raised the issue with the Department of International Relations and Corporations “that we would wish for those practices to stop”.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“On a specific case about Zimbabweans who were evicted from a building in Johannesburg recently, the consulate did dispatch a team,” he said. “We went there and interacted with the host authorities, including police. The government of Zimbabwe has provided funding to assist those individuals to return home, for those who do wish to go home.”

Hamadziripi said a “mapping exercise” to identify and register ZEP holders wishing to return will be conducted in February and March across all provinces, beginning with an online registration followed by physical visits.

Hamadziripi emphasised that repatriation was voluntary.

“We may have problems, but we have a country which has people in it,” said Hamadzirripi. “Zimbabwe has people as we speak, who are surviving, who live in the country. It’s very important that we acknowledge that. There are people who are going about their business like anyone else in any other country.”

He said the Zimbabwean government would waive custom duties for returnees. It would also provide transportation to rural homes.

Butholezwe Nyathi, from the African Development Consortium, said, “We should be realistic because there is no dignity in deportation; it’s better to voluntarily go home.” DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
Maverick News

SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts
South Africa

After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts
David Mabuza a Cabinet Lekgotla no-show as his deputy president tenure reaches its twilight 
Maverick News

David Mabuza a Cabinet Lekgotla no-show as his deputy president tenure reaches its twilight 
Alarm bells are ringing as South Africa’s business community continues to shrink in the face of looming collapse – what is their alternative choice?
Business Maverick

Alarm bells are ringing as South Africa’s business community continues to shrink in the face of looming collapse – what is their alternative choice?
Hundreds march demanding Ramaphosa address Basic Income Grant at State of the Nation Address
Maverick News

Hundreds march demanding Ramaphosa address Basic Income Grant at State of the Nation Address

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
Maverick News

SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
Maverick News

Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
David Mabuza a Cabinet Lekgotla no-show as his deputy president tenure reaches its twilight 
Maverick News

David Mabuza a Cabinet Lekgotla no-show as his deputy president tenure reaches its twilight 
Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table - but denies championing it
Maverick News

Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table – but denies championing it
Suspended Prasa whistle-blower Martha Ngoye found not guilty in arbitration case
Maverick News

Suspended Prasa whistle-blower Martha Ngoye found not guilty in arbitration case

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.